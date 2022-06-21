Former Oracle and Redis executive to scale global marketing execution to further fuel developer adoption and company growth

SonarSource, the leading platform for clean code, today announced Manish Gupta has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Gupta is a seasoned executive recognized for scaling public and private businesses and growing significant enterprise value for the past 25 years.

Gupta previously served as the CMO at Redis and most recently as the Vice President of Global Marketing for Java and GraalVM at Oracle, leading multi-fold growth at both businesses during his tenure. He brings diverse industry experience, managing complex business models at category-defining companies, successfully building best-in-class teams, and executing balanced go-to-market strategies for open source and commercial software dimensions of SaaS and cloud solutions.

"Manish understands firsthand how valuable clean code is to every organization today," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO and co-founder of SonarSource. "His experience in community engagement at both Redis and Oracle will be instrumental in helping us reach our goals of increasing SonarSource's adoption from 6 to 50 million developers and reaching $1 billion in total revenue. On the heels of our $412 million funding round, Manish is joining at a critical time in our company's trajectory. I am excited to have Manish on the management team; there is no doubt he'll be pivotal in leading our next stage of growth globally."

Gupta's hire marks yet another milestone in the company's momentous year. In addition to the $412 million funding round, which brought the company's valuation to $4.7 billion, SonarSource reported in October 2021 that it had reached 15,000 commercial customers in record time and recently welcomed a new CTO and CFO as well as appointed Kevin Thompson to its board of directors.

"I'm thrilled to be joining SonarSource at this major inflection point for the company. With strong developer affinity, highly differentiated and foundational offerings for every coding organization, and a large blue-chip list of customers, SonarSource is uniquely positioned to become a generational global software company," said Gupta. "The market has unambiguously acknowledged the need for better, cleaner code, which positions SonarSource for unparalleled growth. I look forward to working closely with Olivier and the leadership team to help the company seize this incredible opportunity."

Gupta holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and an MS and BS in Engineering from Georgia Tech.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices in Austin, Texas; Annecy, France; and Bochum, Germany, SonarSource is currently hiring across all departments. To learn more about working for SonarSource and to view open positions, please visit https://www.sonarsource.com/company/jobs/.

About SonarSource

SonarSource's industry leading solution enables developers and development teams to write clean code and remediate existing code organically, so they can focus on the work they love and maximize the value they generate for businesses. Its open source and commercial solutions SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube support 29 programming languages. Trusted by more than 300,000 organizations globally, SonarSource is considered integral to delivering better software.

