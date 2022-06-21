Tachyum today announced that it has been accepted as an associated SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise according to the EU SME definition) member at the European Technology Platform for High Performance Computing (ETP4HPC), an industry-led think tank promoting European HPC research and innovation to support the region's competitiveness.

ETP4HPC's main mission is to promote European HPC research and innovation in order to maximize the economic and societal benefit of HPC for European science, industry and citizens. Its main task is to propose research priorities and program contents in the area of HPC technology and usage, by issuing a Strategic Research Agenda (SRA). This SRA is used by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) to define the contents of the HPC Technology Work Programmes.

Tachyum, as a Slovakian company with the scope of R&D and delivery of the first universal processor chip focused on HPC, is a natural fit for the ETP4HPC community. As an associated SME member of the ETP4HPC, Tachyum can join the activities of selected working groups, where it can share and receive expertise in the chip design and production industry, promote white papers and get to a closer relationship with other SMEs in the field of the HPC from across Europe. This will result in Tachyum's contribution to advancing European sovereignty in the semiconductors industry and simplifying the EU efforts to achieve an exascale supercomputer.

"Europe continues to represent a technological hotbed in terms of innovation and talent, and by joining consortiums like ETP4HPC, we are able to provide leadership and expertise to advance the region's continued push towards technology sovereignty," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "The company's ability to deliver the world's first universal processor chip, which will provide improved data center performance at a lower cost while lessening environmental impact, makes us a natural fit in driving the ETP4HPC agenda. We look forward to the results our collaboration will be able to achieve as part of the undertaking."

Tachyum's Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device within a homogeneous architecture. This allows Prodigy to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy's unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum

https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005407/en/

Contacts:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

marks@jprcom.com