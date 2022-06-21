KUALA LUMPUR, June 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This year, CT Event Asia is all set to bring you the 2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022, themed "Shaping the Future of Energy in Asia". Happening at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on 20th-21st July 2022, this conference is the most efficient and targeted event for utility scale renewable companies. Bringing these industries together will create more value for participants by enhancing opportunities to network, broadening the scope of education and providing access to an exclusive audience.

Incorporating all renewable technologies will be more convenient and cost-effective for multi-tech businesses as well as companies specializing in wind, utility solar, artificial intelligence in the Energy sector, Green hydrogen energy, Bioenergy, Internet of energy and Engineering in renewable who will benefit from an efficient business development forum that attracts decision makers from large-scale developers, corporate buyers and utilities.

Attracting 500+ senior representatives from across the leading utility leaders, Government bodies, Renewable Energy companies, Engineering Procurement, Construction and Management, Economists, Financiers, Power Generation and Investors to discover how the Economic, Financial and Political framework for Energy is evolving, and to assess the implications of growing renewable deployment for the future shape of the Energy Industry. Here is our speaker list!

Join us now to get more insights from industry leaders on the future of Energy in Asia and meet our Sponsors and Partners as well with all of this to explore, our 2nd Annual Clean Power and New Energy 2022 is set out to be bigger than ever! Here's our list of Sponsors and Partners.

The 2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022 website has full details about the program. Interested parties can visit the website here or request for the event brochure here.

To get in touch with our team for enquires relating to this event, feel free to reach out to:

Camara

Partnership Director

CT Event Asia

+60 16 283 2660 | +03 2710 7756

camara@cteventasia.com

Source: CT Event AsiaCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.