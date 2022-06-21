Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar Technologies Launches Updated Digital Identity Mobile App for Age Verification, Government, Industry and Metaverse Credentials together with Secure, Identity Driven Communications and Machine Readable Governa

Liquid Avatar Mobile App new and updated features delivers Smart Age, government & health credentials, permission-based marketing & encrypted communications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain and FinTech solutions company focused on digital identity, integrated avatars, and the Metaverse, is proud to announce that it has launched its updated feature-rich Self Sovereign Identity App, Liquid Avatar, allowing individuals and applicable entities to manage and control the use of their own age and other personal identifiable information, where appropriate, identity, affiliations and other information and personalized data digitally in a safe and secure platform based on open standards. The Liquid Avatar Mobile App is part of Liquid Avatar Technologies' verifiable credentials ecosystem ("LAVCE"), which includes technology to support, Holders of credentials (individuals and entities), Issuers of credentials (governments, educational & financial institutions, workplaces, gaming platforms and Metaverses), and Verifiers of credentials (payment processors, commercial businesses, venue operators and online merchants and websites). The Liquid Avatar Mobile App is available on the Apple AppStore and Google Play.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App and the LAVCE can support a wide range of physical and online requirements to prove identity without disclosing unnecessary information that is not germane to the request, complying with new and increasingly more challenging regulatory requirements. With the ability to integrate into 3rd party apps through its upcoming SDK (software development kit) and APIs (application programming interfaces), App providers and game developers, payment processors and others will be able to offer these services directly inside their own apps and platforms without the necessity of sending someone to another App or service for verification of their identity. With Machine Readable Governance, which is composed of elements that help to establish trust and enable interoperability including trusted participants, schemas (templates for structuring information in a credential), and rules and flows for presenting credentials and verifying them, Verifiers are empowered to decide which credential issuers meet the proper jurisdictional requirements needed for the interaction.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App and LAVCE can also support access to websites, games, age verification and other access portals without the use of a username and password, using verifiable credentials and biometrics, which eliminates the need for a user to remember countless pieces of information, or run the risk of account compromise.

Smart Age, the joint program with the Ontario Convenience Store Association, comprising of over 8,000 convenience stores in the Province of Ontario, is one such application for the verification of age that uses verifiable credentials to prove age, at location, without the need for a driver's license that discloses birth date, address and other personal information that is not required to complete the transaction. The Liquid Avatar Mobile App and LAVCE have already provided a proof of concept for this application and the Company is in the process of creating a live, in-store pilot of the program, with members of the Ontario Convenience Store Association. The Company continues to liaise with government, large consulting firms, payment processors, gaming, websites and Metaverse operators to identify ways to expand this and other identity programs to the general public.

One of the key new features being introduced to the Liquid Avatar Mobile App is Encrypted Messaging. Using W3C protocols and Decentralized Identifier Communication ("DIDComm"), this is an early adopter application that brings this new, cryptographically secure messaging to the market, providing security over communications between parties that is not dependent on phone or telecommunications protocols. Encrypted Messaging can be tied to other Liquid Avatar features like reusable identity credential or biometric challenge for increased privacy, safety, and security.

New and Updated Features:

New Features:

Encrypted Messaging

Machine Readable Governance

LQID Card - available in the US shortly, with wait list currently available

Smart Age

Bank grade reusable identity credentials for over 200 countries

Phone & email Verifiable Credentials

Secondary authentication via SMS, PIN and Voice Recognition

Integration to the Liquid Avatar Marketplace

Updated Features:

New interface providing a better customer experience

Updated Avatar Lockers - including your purchased avatars

Verifiable Credentials - available for the Metaverse, restaurant reservations, KYC validation and gaming

Coming Soon:

Sharing avatars

Liquid Shopz

Enhanced language translation

"We are excited for this release that clearly puts Liquid Avatar at the forefront of the WEB3 transformation", RJ Reiser, Chief Information Officer. "Based on Self Sovereign Identity principles, individuals and entities can create a reusable identity Verifiable Credential that can be used with the LAVCE platform to prove who they are without sharing private data. This is the foundation to provide safe and secure online services that begin to realize the benefits of Web3."

In addition to the Smart Age program, the Company is working to develop new and innovative programs that can be used to support government, regulatory and industry restrictions for gaming, content, and access. This innovative approach is expected to allow but does not guarantee the ability for organizations to issue membership, access NFTs and other credentials that can be then supported by specific rules for access and governance like age, qualifications, and jurisdictional availability. At present, the Company does not have any formal arrangements with Issuers or Verifiers for these programs.

For more information on Liquid Avatar Technologies, please visit https://liquidavatartechnologies.com.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card, with the world's first Metaverse Rewards program.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Oasis owns 50% of and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

