Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Plans to Spin-Off Subsidiary to Focus on Semiconductor Chip Design and Market Based on its Supr Technology

THE CYTTA-OWNED SHARES WOULD BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE CYTTA CORP SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF A DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER THIS YEAR.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA)( the "Company") today announced the plan to create a subsidiary, Reticulate Micro ("Reticulate"), to focus exclusively on developing chipset solutions for multi-market adoptions based on Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system that delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. This plan aims to accelerate the development of technology and market potential. Placing the SUPR video compression on an Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC chip), the size of the head of a ballpoint pen, should allow for this technology to be incorporated in virtually every device that utilizes video. Imagine live streaming 4k or 8k video with limited bandwidth and experience minimal, if any, latency. The plan is to capitalize this entity and direct list to Nasdaq.

Michael Collins, Cytta's chief architect, will serve as its interim President and CTO. Michael Collins stated, "We believe this strategy will enable us to pull together and incentivize a world-class team with the requisite domain experience and successful track records."

All the Reticulate Micro shares owned by Cytta would first need to be registered in a registration statement filed with and subsequently declared effective by the SEC, which shares could then be distributed to the Cytta shareholders of record as of a date to be announced later this year.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta stated, "This should enable us to sufficiently capitalize this opportunity without diluting our current shareholders. Plus, we expect the value of Nasdaq shares as a pari passu dividend to be quite worthwhile-the larger a shareholder's position, the greater the dividend. Negotiations with a lead investment banker for a direct Nasdaq listing are progressing."

More information will be released as it becomes available.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology to shift how the video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates real-time any available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and command centers in a crisis.

Cytta has created advanced video/audio integration software, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher-quality video anywhere. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video, in real-time, that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating a virtual 'Reality Delivered.'

About Reticulate Micro:

Reticulate Micro's mission will be to create semiconductor chips based on Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system that delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications. It also includes environments where video streams are transmitted beyond sight. A SUPR-powered Chip on an autonomous system could generate videos that can be streamed securely in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology are built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855.511.IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us, might not occur.

SOURCE: Cytta Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705864/Cytta-Corp-Plans-to-Spin-Off-Subsidiary-to-Focus-on-Semiconductor-Chip-Design-and-Market-Based-on-its-Supr-Technology