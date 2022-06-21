The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Appoints Accomplished Technology Growth Executive, Sam Losar, as General Manager of Post Reality

Hire Expected to Propel Post Reality's Enterprise-Focused Augmented Reality SaaS Revenue Growth and Scaling

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, announced today the appointment of seasoned technology executive Sam Losar as General Manager of its wholly-owned subsidiary company KreatAR, LLC (dba Post Reality ) . Liron Lerman, Post Reality's current General Manager, will transition to serve as Post Reality's Founder, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Losar has more than 25 years of experience leading international and domestic businesses and driving growth in the technology sector, with a proven track-record for delivering results. Prior to joining Post Reality, for 8 years he served as CEO of YCD Multimedia, a global provider of integrated Digital Out-of-Home software solutions with operations in the U.S., Israel, EMEA and Asia. Previously, Mr. Losar established and built Synelec Visual Systems, a global leader in providing turn-key intelligent visualization solutions to the Command-and-Control and Broadcast markets, with high-profile implementations including the Nasdaq MarketSite video wall in Times Square, NYSE, CNBC, Pfizer, U.S. Government and Con Edison. During his career, Mr. Losar has negotiated and developed partnerships with companies such as NASDAQ, Microsoft, Cisco, AT&T, T-Mobile, other Fortune 500 companies and various Department of Defense entities. Mr. Losar holds an MBA from Pace University, New York, and a BSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.

Mr. Losar commented, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Post Reality into its next exciting phase as we push forward with a go-to market strategy to scale our enterprise AR presentation software solutions. Under Liron Lerman's leadership, Post Reality developed a cutting-edge portfolio of AR technology solutions, capabilities and a SaaS platform. Liron and I will work together to make Post Reality a leader in the enterprise AR presentation space."

Mr. Lerman commented, "We are privileged to welcome an experienced technology business leader like Sam to the Post Reality team and l look forward to leveraging his experience in scaling our AR platform. In addition to our two issued AR patents, Post Reality has built a suite of enterprise focused AR software tools including a scalable SaaS platform, custom enterprise apps, content creation capabilities and an XR backend that we believe is highly competitive across a broad spectrum of targeted industries."

"As Post Reality transitions toward enterprise deployment, it is critical that we enhance its business leadership to capture the significant opportunities in front of it, while maintaining its strong technological edge", said Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of The Glimpse Group. "I would like to thank Liron for his strong contribution in leading Post Reality to this inflection point, building a world-class, enterprise ready SaaS AR platform which is now poised for a strong go-to market push. In parallel, I would like to acknowledge Sam's capabilities in scaling world-class technology companies. His expertise in leading global tech organizations and partnering with multinational and Fortune 500 companies should be of great value as Post Reality strives to become a market leader in the enterprise AR presentation space."

