New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 16, 2022 in New York, NY. The Company did not solicit proxies in connection with the meeting.

A total of 10.28 million common shares, representing approximately 51.98% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were present and voted at the Meeting. Harmony's shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of Kreston GTA LLP as the Company's auditors, (ii) the Company's stock option plan, which authorizes the Board to issue up to 10% of outstanding shares in total as the incentive options before next annual shareholders' meeting, (iii) an amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation to authorize the Company to issue up to 200 million shares, which was limited as 50 million shares, and (iv) the election of each of Christian Guilbaud, Kenneth Charles Grainger and Nick Zeng as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

About Harmony

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation designs, develops and markets power solutions that are integrated with batteries.

Forward-Looking Statements

