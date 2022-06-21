June 23, ExCel London Center, London

Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan portfolio of solutions, is pleased to announce its solutions will be included in 22 oral presentations and 157 posters that will evaluate utilization of the non-invasive FibroScan tool across a variety of liver disease etiologies and practice settings at EASL International Liver Congress 2022, June 22-26, 2022, London, United Kingdom. Echosens leaders will present the symposium "FibroScan Solutions Bringing New Guidelines to Life," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Meeting Room N19, ExCel London Center, on June 23. Additionally, Echosens will offer "How to Improve Early Screening and Management of Chronic Liver Disease Outside Hospital Setting?" -- two demonstrations of FibroScan GO, 3 p.m.-4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on June 23 in Meeting Room N19, ExCel London.

"This very important meeting furthers the worldwide understanding of liver research, enhances the clinical practice of liver disorders and educates those interested in hepatology," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health, is recognized worldwide, validated by over 3,500 peer reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines and considered the most widely studied tool for point of care liver assessment."

Echosens will be available at booth N°46 to discuss and demonstrate early detection with new FibroScan GO, diagnosing and monitoring with FibroScan Mini+ 430 and FibroScan Compact 530, advanced diagnosis and risk stratification with FibroScan Expert 630 live patient demonstration, and digital demonstrations of myFibroScan and Scores by Echosens.

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America, adds, "We are thrilled by the global validation of FibroScan and broad consensus of the need for screening and early intervention to prevent advanced liver disease. FibroScan can more cost-effectively identify individuals who are asymptomatic and undiagnosed for liver damage, as well as provide metrics for monitoring changes in liver fat due to lifestyle modification."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 3,500 peer reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

