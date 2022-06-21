Introduces Three Euro-5 Compliant Products in the Country

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has further strengthened its commitment and operations in Turkiye with the introduction of Euro-5 compliant variants of its three globally popular products.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp introduced three new products the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 Dash 125 scooters in Turkiye today (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, hosted a business-session with the local partners of the Company in the country to share the strategy for Turkiye and introduced the three new products the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 Dash 125 scooters.

The Xpulse 200 is already a highly appreciated motorcycle in Turkiye, while Hero MotoCorp's scooters are well known for their quality and assurance through the five-year warranty. The new Euro-5 range of products demonstrate the company's continued commitment to provide modern design, latest technology, and distinct features to its valued customers in the market.

Aligned with its vision "Be the Future of Mobility", Hero MotoCorp continues to focus on providing future ready products and services to its customers in more than 40 countries across the globe. The Soysal Group, which is one of the most diversified and reputed business groups in the country, has been Hero MotoCorp's exclusive distributor in Turkiye since 2014.

Speaking during the event, Sanjay Bhan, Head Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said, "As a global personal mobility leader, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to empowering people by providing accessible mobility solutions. We are very excited to launch these three popular products here in Turkiye. We are confident that customers will appreciate the value proposition and latest technology being offered by Hero MotoCorp. Turkiye is a key market for us and we will continue to bring our latest range of globally popular products here to garner a larger share of the market."

The range of Hero MotoCorp products in Turkiye include the globally popular Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110, Dash 125 scooters. Hero MotoCorp has been operating in Turkiye since 2014 and caters to its customers through a network of over 100 touchpoints, which provide sales, service and spares. The Company's products are designed and developed at its R&D facilities in India and Germany.

Hero MotoCorp has become the preferred partners for institutional buyers and is also the exclusive supplier to leading delivery providers in the country, with Dash 110 being the favorite pick.

