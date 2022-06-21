Nutranomics Inc.: NutraNomics Announces Record Topline Growth for New "The Plant" Acquisition During Four Months Ended April 30

DESERT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce that its recent acquisition, DHS Development, Inc. (dba "The Plant"), a NutraNomics Company, produced a record-breaking year-to-date year-over-year revenue increase of 217% for the four months ended April 30, 2022.

The Plant and NutraNomics executed an acquisition LOI in January 2022, which included provisions for operational and financial support that fueled an immediate upsurge in growth, according to Company officials.

In addition to consistent Type 7 concentrate sales in Q1 2022, the Company added auxiliary contract packaging services including vape cart filling, pre-roll packaging, and concentrate packaging. Through April of this year, the organization has increased its headcount by 7x to over 70 employees from just 10 employees one year ago.

"The goal for this endeavor was to offer our clients a one-stop shop for product manufacturing, packaging, and delivery of retail-ready products under one roof," says Mattie Cooper, the appointed President of The Plant and its affiliates.

Note, the Company plans to release more information about Mattie Cooper and her important role in the near future.

"The acquisition of The Plant and its affiliates has resulted in a significant jump in production," says CEO Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. "As such, NutraNomics is well positioned for outstanding momentum going into the summer season. We have worked hard on day-to-day operations with a keen focus on future growth in the months and years ahead. I couldn't be more encouraged.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC: NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

