Company scores wins for 'Continuity Resilience Provider 2022' and 'Continuity Resilience Innovation 2022'

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced it was named 'Continuity Resilience Provider' and 'Continuity Resilience Innovation' at the 2022 BCI Americas Awards.

The BCI Americas Awards recognize individuals and organizations who made outstanding contributions to business continuity, risk, and resilience over the last year in the Americas. Winners of the awards are determined by a panel of esteemed judges consisting of BCI members.

"Fusion is honored to be named both 'Continuity Resilience Provider' and 'Continuity Resilience Innovation' at the 2022 BCI Americas Awards," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "These wins demonstrate our steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of innovation to provide our customers with the products and services they require to achieve operational resilience. As the risk landscape continues to evolve, Fusion will continue to work directly with our customers to deliver innovative best-of-breed products and white glove customer service that helps organizations achieve their North Star of resilience."

The wins are attributed to innovations to the Fusion Framework System and its Scenario Testing solution. The Fusion Framework System, known for its state-of-the-art risk and continuity management, combines resilience modules under one comprehensive framework. The platform allows firms to evaluate all aspects of operational resilience, including risk management, IT (information technology) and security risk, crisis and incident management, business continuity and disaster recovery, and third-party management. Fusion's out-of-the-box capabilities empower firms to efficiently aggregate risk assessment information for accurate risk reporting and control monitoring across the organization, building a culture of resilience as a guiding North Star and enabling clients to go beyond reacting to ongoing threats to more proactively managing their resilience posture.

Fusion created its innovative Scenario Testing functionality in response to increasing disruptions and changes in the regulatory landscape. The functionality enables organizations to test and analyze the impact of severe but plausible events in real time. The Fusion Scenario Testing solution allows businesses to visualize real-life risk scenarios and bolster resiliency programs to become more prepared, agile, and responsive when recovering from current or future disruptions. The Fusion Framework System and Scenario Testing capabilities help customers solve their real resilience challenges and achieve operational resilience.

