Dienstag, 21.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Xetra
21.06.22
16:08 Uhr
118,50 Euro
+0,55
+0,47 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 15:22
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi: G42 Healthcare and AstraZeneca Sign Agreement to Advance Life Sciences at BIO International Convention

  • The agreement expands on the existing collaboration between the two parties to reinforce the position of Abu Dhabi as a life sciences and innovation hub
  • G42 Healthcare and AstraZeneca aim to strengthen local research, oncology diagnostics and innovation in the Emirate

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based leading health tech company and subsidiary of G42, an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company located in Abu Dhabi has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with global biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, in presence of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi aiming to expand their collaboration into the domains of diagnostics and clinical research, providing access to innovative solutions and treatments for patients in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

Left to right - Ghaleb Al Ahdab Government Affairs, Associate Director Gulf at AstraZeneca, Hicham Mirghani, Corporate Affairs Director GCC at AstraZeneca, Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Operating Officer at G42 Healthcare, Francesco Redivo Senior Director at G42 Healthcare

Witnessed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, Hicham Mirghani, Corporate Affairs Director GCC at AstraZeneca and Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Operating Officer at G42 Healthcare, the agreement was signed by Ghaleb Al Ahdab Government Affairs, Associate Director Gulf at AstraZeneca, and Francesco Redivo Senior Director at G42 Healthcare during the BIO International Convention held in San Diego, California.

G42 Healthcare and AstraZeneca initially signed a Declaration of Collaboration in December 2021. This agreement further expands on their partnership to build local research capabilities, conduct RWE / clinical trials in UAE and localize Oncology biomarkers testing in UAE.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said, "We value collaboration and believe the strategic partnership with AstraZeneca will yield incredible growth for the healthcare ecosystem. We are proud to align ourselves with these organizations to generate new treatments and technologies to solidify the UAE's place as a global hub for life sciences, medical tourism and innovation."

Hicham Mirghani, Corporate Affairs Director GCC, AstraZeneca said, "We are excited about expanding our existing partnership with G42 Healthcare to further advance the healthcare sector in the country and region. There is no doubt that innovation is key to healthcare advancements, and we are eagerly looking forward to collaboratively exploring greater possibilities in clinical research and diagnostics, enabling us to together create a more patient-centric healthcare offering in the UAE."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844180/BIO_Int_Convention.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
