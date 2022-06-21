Austria's cumulative installed PV capacity has now surpassed 2.78 GW.From pv magazine Germany Austria deployed around 740 MW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to new figures from the country's Ministry of Climate Action. This compares to 341 MW and 247 MW in 2020 and 2019, respectively. It also represents the country's best year ever for new PV additions. Last year, solar was able to cover around 5% of Austria's total electricity demand. "This record addition represents a good and important starting point for the path to energy independence," said PV Austria. Herbert Paierl, the chairman ...

