Additional Innovations on the Horizon

Novagard, a woman-owned silicone manufacturer, has introduced yet another innovative extension of the company's UV-cure gel product line. Their 800-755 UV-cure gel with a durometer (Shore 000) of only 20, is incredibly soft, flexible, and cures tack-free in seconds.

The easy-to-apply, self-healing gel is applicable for those industries needing resilient protection for sensitive module applications, including:

Off-road Vehicles

Automobiles

Aerospace

Industrial

Telecom

Military

"The self-leveling and self-healing gel is a strong tool for several electronic applications," said Gregory Peck, Novagard sales manager for electronics, EV, and silicone solutions. "Protecting sensitive electronic components is increasingly important as the applications expand into harsh environments. An example might be an electrical splice connector box where the wires can be inserted into the gel. The gel would then coalesce around the wires, completely protecting them from moisture. Another benefit of the 800-755 gel is that you could return a year later to remove the wires, make any adjustments, and reinsert them without incident."

Silicone-based compounds provide excellent insulation properties, vibration damping, and barrier protection against weather and severe environmental conditions, ideal for off-road vehicles, telecom, military, or aerospace functions. The gel will remain soft and pliable and perform like all other Novagard UV-cure silicones in extreme temperatures from -40 Celsius to 200 Celsius.

The new silicone gel, one of Novagard's 27 UV-cure products, is applied into wiring modules or clamshells (for example) at the manufacturing site, passed under a UV light to cure it, and then shipped to the end user. A UV-cure system improves throughput in the manufacturing process, eliminating extra steps. This gel is also ideal for any application involving mechanical or thermal shock vibration or applications requiring low stress on delicate components. NOVAGARD UV-cure silicone encapsulating compounds maintain all the enhanced performance characteristics of conventional silicone-based materials with processing speeds unmatched by other technologies.

This new Novagard gel is one of many Novagard innovative products to be introduced for several markets in the coming weeks.

As a Gold Sponsor of Silicone Expo, Novagard is in Detroit at the Expo June 21-23 showcasing its new product with live demonstrations at booth #421.

About Novagard

Novagard, a Certified Women's Business Enterprise headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio is an innovator and manufacturer of silicone sealants, coatings, lubricants, and foams for the electronics, transportation/automotive, manufacturing, construction, medical, and military markets. ISO certified 9001: 2015 (QMS with Design) and IATF 16949:2016 (QMS with Design), their products meet the highest standards. For more information, visit novagard.com.

