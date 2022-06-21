BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Significant Expansion onto Recently Acquired Lithium Mine

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the completed filing & recording of a 1400 acre, 68 lodes claim expansion onto the recently acquired Midnight Owl Mine. In our recent press release BrightRock stressed the fact that the public will see the significant steps we are taking as a company to establish ourselves as a major contender in the lithium space. This expansion is proof to our investors and the public that BrightRock is serious. With the expansion it brings the total project size to 1425.54 acres, 69 lode claims in Yavapai County, Arizona. The company believes this is now one of the largest potential lithium deposits in the entire state of Arizona. Verification of this expansion can be located via: https://mlrs.blm.gov/s/global-search/BrightRock . Attached Map Below Shows the Areas of the Expanded Ownership of BrightRock's land in Relation to the Midnight Owl Mine.

BrightRock's goal with this expansion was to target all visible lithium trends around the existing mine location. The end result is that BrightRock now owns every inch of available lithium ground along these visible trends. The company wanted to ensure this will be the most attractive lithium project & source for the nearby under construction battery plants being constructed just 70 miles from the Midnight Owl Mine. Presently two plants are slated to be built near BrightRock's mine. The costs of this expansion have already been 100% covered by funding from Elite Automotive Group Inc. a private entity in Saskatoon, Canada, owned by Brightrock CEO Mac Shahsavar and Family.

The next step for BrightRock in the coming days will be the staking of this new expansion. Steven of Expansion for Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. will lead this effort. During this BrightRock is expected to receive numerous media updates of both the existing mine and new expansion. Be sure to follow along via our social media channels for these media updates. Most importantly BrightRock will also receive new detailed surface readings using advanced XRF technology. Ore samples will also be collected and sent off for the appropriate 3rd party testing. These steps will set BrightRock up to move efficiently into drilling Program.

