Margulies Perruzzi Names Kerrie Julian Director of Science Strategy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has named Kerrie Julian, RA, LEED AP, CDT as the new director of science strategy. Reporting to Dan Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner, Kerrie will be responsible for lending her expertise to projects, managing and recruiting staff, and developing new client relationships.

"Kerrie brings excellent design, construction, and project management skills in addition to exceptional knowledge of research and development spaces, lab equipment and utilities, and control areas," said Dan. "She has spent the past 15 years focused on life science, biotech, biopharma, and laboratory projects and will be a valuable addition to our growing science studio."

With over 25 years of experience in project programming, detailed design, and construction administration, Kerrie worked on a wide variety of projects in the Greater Boston area, including Boston Heart Diagnostics, Biogen, Quest Diagnostics, Smith and Nephew, Frequency Therapeutics, Triplet Therapeutics, J&J/DePuy, EQT Exeter, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Kerrie earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the Wentworth Institute of Technology and completed a Lab Safety Seminar at the Harvard School of Public Health. She is VP of Alumni Relations on the Wentworth Institute of Technology Alumni Board and co-chair of the Wentworth golf committee.

With an inspirational science portfolio, Margulies Perruzzi specializes in life sciences, medical devices, research and development (R&D), and manufacturing. Margulies Perruzzi has worked with a wide range of industry leaders, including Siemens, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Millipore Sigma, Philips, Metabolix, Boston Scientific, and many others.

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor.

