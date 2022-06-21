Anzeige
WKN: A3CSML ISIN: US3696043013 Ticker-Symbol: GCP 
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 16:21
RCB Fund Services: GE Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in General Electric Company Common Stock

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Fund Administrator for the General Electric Company ("GE") Fair Fund (the "GE Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the GE Fair Fund. The GE Fair Fund was established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to distribute $200 million in civil money penalties paid by GE to compensate investors harmed by GE's failure to disclose material information relating to its power and insurance businesses. The GE Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased GE's common stock between October 16, 2015 and January 16, 2018. A copy of the Distribution Plan (the "Plan"), which contains a description of eligibility and all conditions concerning participation in the distribution, can be found at: GEfairfund.com or sec.gov.

