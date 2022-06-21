Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DN68 ISIN: IT0005495657 Ticker-Symbol: SPEA 
Tradegate
21.06.22
09:10 Uhr
41,880 Euro
-0,370
-0,88 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
SAIPEM SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAIPEM SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,91042,01517:36
41,69042,10018:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY28,995+2,17 %
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV10,700+0,94 %
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31,765+4,49 %
SAIPEM SPA41,880-0,88 %
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED36,950+4,38 %
TRANSOCEAN LTD3,710+5,85 %
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC26,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.