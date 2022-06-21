Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BlockQuarry (OTC Pink: BLQC) ("the Company"), a company that focuses on cryptocurrency mine hosting and self-mining operations at its leased property in the Southeast US.

Founder and President of the Company, Alonzo Pierce, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the first phase of the Company's cryptocurrency mining operation. "Phase one is going great. It is a great opportunity," shared Pierce. "We are currently running at full capacity, at 20 megawatts," he added. "The best is yet to come."

"What can investors look forward to for the rest of the year and beyond?" asked Copley. "Our host model and the revenues allow us to drive a clear profit," said Pierce. "We are in times right now where the market is down, yet with our partnerships and strategic hosting opportunities, we remain positive," he continued. "Of course, we would like to see the upside of the market, but I believe those days are to come very soon."

"When our second quarter comes out in August, it will show another leg up," shared Pierce. "We are excited, and we are staying positive and encouraged for the opportunities that have been set before us."

"What do you feel is the most effective about BlockQuarry's revenue model and how do you plan to expand on it?" asked Copley. "To expand on the revenue model is the growth and expansion of the project to move into the next phases of the project," explained Pierce. "Our new ventures with energy and infrastructure are also key elements that will give us a stronger and more positive balance sheet."

To close the interview, Pierce elaborated on the Company's continued growth despite challenges within the market. He noted BLQC's current stock price, which he believes remains undervalued. Pierce also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects as they continue to expand and build value.

About BlockQuarry

BlockQuarry focuses on cryptocurrency mine hosting and self-mining operations at its leased property located in the Southeast US.. BlockQuarry also maintains a fleet of digital/cryptocurrency mining equipment and infrastructure.

