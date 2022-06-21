Gainesville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Pandit Dasa of Work Mindful Corp is helping corporations transform their workplace by creating an environment in which employees feel less stress, greater peace, and a more profound sense of belonging and purpose. Starting from the top down.





Upcoming Events

Mindful leadership expert, Pandit Dasa, will be speaking at the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) conference, in Boston, Massachusetts on June 27, 2022. MDRT is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories and has been around since 1927. At this event, he will share insights on how to be (or become) a mindful leader, including insights from Haruka Nishimatsu, former CEO of Japan Airlines, on how to be an accessible and down to earth leader. Click here to view an intro to his talk.

Also, towards the end of July, Pandit is excited to announce two more speaking engagements. He will be speaking for Fox Sports in Los Angeles on July 26, 2022, and the Rite Aid Corporation in Las Vegas on July 28, 2022. Tune in to learn more about mindfulness, mental health, and work life balance in the workplace.

Mindful Leadership

In his Mindful Leadership workshop, he gives leaders an outline they can follow on their path to resilience and mindfulness. For example, he speaks of topics like: How to Listen to Understand and Not to Respond, Showing Empathy Towards the Workforce, Appreciating the Team, Expressing Gratitude, and more.

As a mindful leader, leading by example, you will find yourself well supported and surrounded by an increasingly trustworthy and loyal team. These are some of the ideas Pandit learned as a monk and has chosen to share with the world.





About Pandit Dasa

Pandit Dasa is an author and keynote speaker sharing his insights into mindfulness and the role it plays in every part of our lives. He's given talks at some of the largest Fortune 500 companies and other organizations in the world. Pandit has drawn these insights on health and wellness from the 15 years he spent living as a monk in New York City, along with his over 16,000 hours of meditation so far. Improving his own mindfulness practice continues to be a huge part of his life, and he's helping others do the same as well.

To learn more about Pandit Dasa's work and schedule a speaking engagement, please visit www.panditdasa.com.

Contact Details:

Name: Pandit Dasa

Email: info@panditdasa.com

