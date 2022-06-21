StorPool Storage today announced that it won the Storage Optimization Company of the Year award at the 2022 Storage Awards. The company was previously honored by the Storage Awards with wins for Software Defined Storage (SDS) Vendor of the Year in 2020 and One to Watch Product in 2017.

The "Storries" awards are a premier IT sector event that recognizes the industry's finest products, companies and people. Winners were chosen via online voting by Storage Magazine readers with results presented at a black-tie gala dinner on June 9 in London.

StorPool accelerates the world by storing data more productively and helping businesses streamline their operations. StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing the data of demanding primary workloads databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. Under the hood, the primary storage platform provides thin-provisioned volumes to the workloads and applications running in on-premise clouds. The native multi-site, multi-cluster and BC/DR capabilities supercharge hybrid- and multi-cloud efforts at scale.

"While awards cannot necessarily tell whether products, services or companies are truly better than others, they serve as a good barometer of quality and success when presented from those within the industry," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "Being nominated for this year's Storage Awards and being chosen by the readers of Storage Magazine as the Storage Optimization Company of the Year is especially satisfying because of the third-party validation of our ongoing efforts. We are thankful to all who took time to recognize us and look forward to continuing our work delivering our next-generation primary storage platform for demanding workloads."

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary or secondary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems.

