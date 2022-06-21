ActivePure Technology & Paramount Group, Inc.: Paramount Group's Installation of ActivePure Shows Significant Improvements in Indoor Air Quality

Paramount Achieves 80%+ Reduction in Indoor Airborne Pollutants with their Investment in Air and Surface Disinfection Technology.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in sustainable 24/7 indoor surface and air purification technology, announced today the promising results of the technology's installation throughout Paramount Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: PGRE) extensive portfolio. A leading owner, operator and manager of Class A sustainable office space, Paramount began installing and testing the patented decontamination technology in 2021 throughout its real estate portfolio.

Paramount conducted a series of independent indoor air quality (IAQ) tests in their New York buildings before and after the installation of ActivePure. The testing compared total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) from both indoor and outdoor air samples. Following the installation of ActivePure technology, Paramount's properties experienced 80%+ declines in TVOCs from baseline levels, progress which has been sustained even as traffic and pollution have steadily increased from cities and offices re-opening.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are emitted as gases from a variety of sources that impact air quality both indoors and outdoors. Improving indoor air quality by reducing VOCs and airborne pathogens through ActivePure's units is yielding significant benefits for all building occupants throughout Paramount's portfolio.

The post-pandemic expectations for commercial real estate to provide a higher indoor air quality standard without increasing the portfolio's carbon footprint form an environmental paradox for many. However, because ActivePure does not require airflow changes, increased ventilation or additional HVAC fan power, it creates a sustainable solution for air and surface disinfection and decontamination.

Both ActivePure and Paramount continuously demonstrate their commitment to sustainability leadership and social responsibility. Paramount is an industry leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives demonstrated by achieving LEED Platinum or Gold certifications and 2021 ENERGY STAR labels across 100% of their REIT portfolio. Paramount was among the first property management firms to install ActivePure, a decision driven by the enhanced sustainability features of this technology.

"Paramount's assets are home to thousands of tenants, visitors, and employees, and we recognize our role in maintaining healthy and safe environments for all building occupants," said Joseph Szabo, senior vice president, property management at Paramount. "The value of ActivePure is we can achieve both wellness and sustainability goals simultaneously, so the decision to implement the technology across our portfolio was aligned with our commitment to responsible operations."

ActivePure Technology recreates the air-cleaning process that naturally occurs outdoors. Referred to as Advanced Photocatalysis, the patented technology utilizes UVC light and a catalyst to work with the humidity in ambient air to create the same oxidizing molecules found outdoors and bring them indoors. Testing results have proven that ActivePure reduces over 99.9% of indoor airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as mold, bacteria, fungi and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), without chemicals, ozone or the need to trap or filter contaminants. ActivePure's line of products features portable, stand-alone devices to induct solutions installed into existing HVAC systems, designed to fit the needs of each space.

"The entire world is contemplating their real estate footprint in the new normal," said Amy Carenza, chief commercial officer at ActivePure. "When tenants decide to lease a space in a sustainable property, they are opting in on a commitment to a better environment. ActivePure allows commercial buildings to pursue the virtuous cycle of ESG more easily through achieving the highest indoor air quality standards without increasing their carbon footprint. As the pandemic becomes endemic, companies should not have to choose between protecting their workers or protecting the environment."

ActivePure and Paramount provide sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions to tenants across the nation. For more information about Paramount, visit PGRE.com or call 212-237-3100. To learn more about ActivePure, and its solutions for air and surface purification, visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT GROUP, INC.:

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:?

Privately held?ActivePure?has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems since 1924. ActivePure provides an environmentally sustainable solution for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in the space program and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit?ActivePure.com?or call (888) 217-4316.??

