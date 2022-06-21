The "Energy and Power Electric Capacitor Market Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An electric capacitor, in the field of electricity and power, is used to store electric energy. It is a two-terminal passive component of electronics. An electric capacitor can also be called a condenser.

The effect of a capacitor is denoted by its capacitance. When there are two electrical conductors in a circuit, there is some capacitance generated in the circuit, but to provide an effective result of capacitance in a circuit, an electric capacitor is used. The electric capacitor market is expected to rise due to the increased functionality, coherence, and complexity of electronic devices, as well as the rising demand for smart components from emerging economies.

The market for energy and power electric capacitors in the automobile industry is predicted to rise as the development of electric vehicles grows. The advent of next-generation automotive electronics to support enhanced driver assistance systems, as well as rising customer demand for mobility and connection, is expected to help to propel the industry forward. Furthermore, the development of new applications such as renewable energy systems, electronic controls for industrial machinery and engines, hybrid transportation concepts, and personal computing devices is expected to propel the demand for energy and power electric capacitors even higher.

Growth Drivers

The electric capacitor is expected to dominate the market because of its higher capacitance value. To design a circuit, electric capacitors play an important part because they offer small size, high capacitance, and low cost compared to other types of capacitors. The electric capacitor industry is expected to see the rise as a result of its extended service life and low cost. In the market, there is a plentiful supply of raw materials, as well as diverse construction and connection kinds and a highly automated manufacturing process predicted to give a boost to the energy and power electric capacitor market in the foreseen period.

Electric capacitors are used in a wide range of applications like in automotive, the internal combustion engine types that are expected to dominate the market, and capacitor vendors offer a wide range of automotive devices for ease, safety, and engine control unit applications. Despite the fact that capacitive sensors have been used in a range of applications for decades, such as production quality assurance, weather, locations, acceleration, and fluid level, capacitive sensing is now a pervasive feature in electric capacitors used in consumer electronics devices.

Energy and Power Electric Capacitor Market Types

The energy and power electric capacitor market is divided into film, ceramic and electrolytic according to the material used to make the capacitor. With the development in technologies, capacitors these days have become a necessity for the manufacturing of most electronic devices. With the growing demand for wearable and consumer electronics, it is expected that the film-based capacitor demand will also boost in the industrial sector, raising the market for energy and power electric capacitors in the foreseen period.

The surge in demand for supercapacitors in automotive applications is expected to be a significant driver increasing the market's growth. Supercapacitors are suitable for automotive applications because of their long shelf life, high power density, and fast charging capability. In addition, the market is predicted to develop due to the rising demand for renewable energy systems and favourable government regulations.

Restraints

The energy and power electric capacitor market is expected to see some major restraints owing to the capacitor value tolerances, equivalent series resistance capacity, and a limited life period. Once power has been disconnected from a circuit, electric capacitors may retain a charge that might generate a harmful or fatal jolt or damage associated devices. When capacitors are exposed to voltages or currents that exceed their tolerances, or when they reach their usual end of life, they can eventually fail, which is also expected to cause a restrain in the growth of the energy and power electric capacitor market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Aluminum

Ceramic

Tantalum

Paper And Film

Supercapacitor

Others

By Polarization

Polarized

Non-Polarized

By Industry Verticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Communication and Technology

Energy and Power

By Voltage

Low

High

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Taiwan

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

KEMET Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

TDK Corporation

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Yageo Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Panasonic

Nichicon Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Walsin

