Fact.MR: Growing Need for BOPP Metallized Films to Create US$ 3.72 Bn Opportunity by 2032

High Demand for Metallized Films Across Electronics Sector to Push Sales Past US$ 3.72 Bn by 2032

The latest study published by Fact.MR provides in-depth insights into the global metallized films market for the forecast period 2022 to 2032. The report further elucidates vital dynamics such as opportunities, challenges and drivers expected to influence sales in the market. The study also uncovers insights into segments such as metal, type, and end use across 6 regions.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metallized film sales are currently valued at around US$ 2.44 Bn. Demand for metallized films is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3%, reaching US$ 3.72 Bn by 2032.

Due to favorable functional properties such as high protection, durability and cost-effectives, manufactures in the packaging sector are preferring metallized films. According to Fact.MR, the global consumption of metallized films stood at around US$ 2.10 Bn in 2017, and reached US$ 2.37 Bn in 2021.

However, the global metallized films market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.44 Bn in 2022 to US$3.72 Bn by 2032. Surging demand for metallized BOPP film in electronics, food packaging, and insulation applications is driving the market.

Another factor steering the sales in the market include rising adoption of metallized BOPP films for packaging electronics and electrical products.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's fast-moving consumer goods market is predicted to reach US$ 220 Bn by 2025, up from US$ 110 Bn in 2020. Several FMCG products are low-cost and necessitate low-cost packaging solutions.

In this sector, widespread consumption of metallized films is being observed for the packaging of daily consumer goods. As a result, rising investment in this sector will propel sales of metallized films.

Increasing usage of metallized films in daily product packaging as well as technological advancements in developing nations across Asia Pacific is expected to boost sales of metallized films in the Asia Pacific Market. In 2022, Asia Pacific is likely to hold 27.2% of the global market share.

In terms of demand, Europe is the third-largest metallized films market. Expansion in the personal care products and electronics sectors in countries across Europe will place it as an attractive market over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways:

Europe metallized films market is set reach a valuation of US$ 925.8 Mn by 2032.

metallized films market is set reach a valuation of by 2032. The U.S. metallized films market is currently valued at around US$ 790.1 Mn and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 1.14 Bn by 2032.

and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach by 2032. High use of metallized films in daily product packaging will boost the Asia Pacific market, with sales accounting for 27.2% of the total market share in 2022.

market, with sales accounting for 27.2% of the total market share in 2022. North America and Latin America are expected to account for 35.9% and 7.2% of the global market share, respectively.

and are expected to account for 35.9% and 7.2% of the global market share, respectively. By type, sales of polypropylene (PP) films will hold 69.1% of the total market share in 2022.

Based on metal, the aluminum segment is forecast to account for 60.5% of the total market share in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Surging demand for flexible packaging solutions with superior lamination properties will drive sales of metallized films.

Increasing adoption of stand-up pouches that allow printability for advertising purposes will propel demand for metallized films.

Restraints:

Metallized films used on car window glass diminish Visible Light Transmission (VLT), which might limit their adoption.

The prohibition of screening films due to road safety issues will restrict the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key metallized polypropylene film manufacturers are focusing on offering lightweight and longer-lasting metallized films. They are also concentrating on expansion, development of new products, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration. For instance:

In 2021: Flex Films introduced the 'F-UHB-M' metallic polyester ultra-high barrier film as an alternative to aluminium foil in flexible packaging solutions.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Avery Dennison Corp.

Accrued Plastic Ltd.

Invico S.A.

Taghleef Industries Group

Innovia Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Dunmore Corporation

Flex-Film International BV

Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Polifilm Group

Manucor S.p.A.

Klöckner Pentaplast Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Metallized Films Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on metallized films market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of metallized films through detailed segmentation as follows:

Metallized Films Market by Metal:

Aluminium

Other Metals

Metallized Films Market by Type:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Other Types

Metallized Films Market by End Use:

Packaging

Decoratives

Other End Uses

Metallized Films Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Metallized Films Report

What is the projected market valuation of the metallized films in 2022?

At what rate will the global metallized films grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the metallized films?

Which region is expected to lead in the global metallized films during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the metallized films during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the metallized films during the forecast period?

