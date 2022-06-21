At 4.8% CAGR, Baby Care Products Market Size to Hit USD 26.8 Billion, Globally by 2028, Says Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Baby Care Products market was nearly USD 19.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach the value of USD 26.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Baby Care Products Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Baby Care Products Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.8 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Baby Care Products Market was valued approximately USD 19.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 26.8 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest share in the global Baby Care Products market with India and China being the major shareholders during the forecast period.

region is predicted to hold the largest share in the global Baby Care Products market with and being the major shareholders during the forecast period. North America is estimated to grow at a healthy rate owing to rise in sales of Baby Care Productss through online distribution channels, increasing number of brands, and growing concerns of parents for baby's well-being and health.

is estimated to grow at a healthy rate owing to rise in sales of Baby Care Productss through online distribution channels, increasing number of brands, and growing concerns of parents for baby's well-being and health. The market has a promising future due to a rising number of technical developments aimed at reducing production costs and waste.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Baby Care Products Market By Product Type (Fragrances, Baby Toiletries, Baby Hair Care, Baby Skin Care, And Baby Food & Beverages), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Store, Pharmacy & Drugstores, Hypermarket & Supermarket, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Baby Care Products Market: Overview

Baby Care Productss are designed to be mild and non-irritating, or they include compounds that have these qualities. Soap, shampoos, powders, creams & lotions, infant oils, toiletries, and many more are the baby care items that are easily available in the market. The primary goal of these items is to keep the infant comfortable and clean. In addition to this, the use of infant care products is growing increasingly popular throughout the world as it simplifies and eases the lives of parents.

Industry Dynamics:

Baby Care Products Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in demand for skin care products is projected to foster the market growth.

In the initial stages, pollution, the internal & external environment, and hygiene are all key elements affecting a baby's skin. This can cause rashes, allergies, and, in some cases, long-term health problems. As a result, the public's understanding of how to properly care for a baby's skin has grown tremendously. As newborns' skin is so delicate, it requires special attention and sustenance. As a result, developers of Baby Care Productss are concentrating on developing skin-nourishing body lotions and powders that will help to alleviate discomfort caused by a variety of circumstances. Additionally, firms are concentrating on providing diapers that do not cause rashes in newborns despite being used for extended periods. Thus, with the growing demand for skin care products, significant growth in the market is been witnessed. Moreover, increase in birth rate, easy availability of the products on e-commerce platforms, busy lifestyle of parents and rise in disposable income in emerging countries are also some of the key aspects that are flourishing the market growth.

Baby Care Products Market: Restraints

Safety concerns associated with the Baby Care Productss may impede growth of the market.

Whenever it pertains to Baby Care Productss, the most important consideration is safety. Chemicals in powders, lotions, baby shampoos, baby wipes, and ointments can harm infants. Chemicals are easily absorbed in their skin since young skin is much more permeable than grownups. Furthermore, the consumption of these products by newborns is a serious problem since it might harm the bodies of infants. Many parents are attempting to minimize the usage of Baby Care Productss as a result of these issues, stifling the expansion of the global Baby Care Productss market.

Global Baby Care Products Market: Opportunities

Increasing advancement in technology is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The market value is increasing as a result of rising technical developments in manufacturing technologies. The market has a promising future due to a rising number of technical developments aimed at reducing production costs and waste. In addition, an increase in launch of new and innovative products would boost the market's growth rate. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly using organic ingredients in the development of Baby Care Productss that are beneficial to newborns' physical & mental development, and also increasing their investment in promotional campaigns and advertisements to raise brand awareness, which will help to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Baby Care Products Market: Challenges

Lack of awareness regarding hygiene in underdeveloped countries may be a major challenge for the market growth.

In low and middle-income countries, people are less aware of infant hygiene and thus do not spend much on baby skin care or hair care products. In addition to this, there is limited availability of infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped countries which holds back the expansion of the market. All these factors coupled with offering customers high-quality goods at reasonable rates, stringent regulatory bodies, and requirement of heavy investment in R&D of the products may act as major challenges for the market growth.

Global Baby Care Products Market: Segmentation

·The global Baby Care Products market is divided based on the product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into fragrances, baby toiletries, baby hair care, baby skin care, and baby food & beverages. The distribution channel segment is categorized into online, specialty store, pharmacy & drugstores, hypermarket & supermarket, and others.

List of Key Players of Baby Care Products Market :

The Himalaya Drug Company

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark (KCWW)

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

California Baby

Beiersdorf

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Citta World

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Baby Care Products Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Baby Care Products Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Baby Care Products Market Industry?

What segments does the Baby Care Products Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Baby Care Products Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 19.2 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 26.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered The Himalaya Drug Company, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark (KCWW), Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, California Baby, Beiersdorf, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, and Citta World Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3344

Recent Developments

In February 2020 , The Himalaya Drug Company, India's top native health brand, introduced a 'Gentle Baby Laundry Wash' designed specifically for baby clothing.

, The Himalaya Drug Company, top native health brand, introduced a 'Gentle Baby Laundry Wash' designed specifically for baby clothing. In September 2021 , Unilever and Walmart join up to create a multicultural baby product.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for Baby Care Products.

Region wise, Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest share in the global Baby Care Products market with India and China being the major shareholders during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increase in demand for skincare products, rise in birth rate, and increase in disposable income. The market in North America is estimated to grow at a healthy rate owing to rise in sales of Baby Care Productss through online distribution channels, increasing number of brands, and growing concerns of parents for baby's well-being and health. Europe is also estimated to grow at a significant growth rate.

Global Baby Care Products Market is segmented as follows:

Baby Care Products Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Fragrances

Baby Toiletries

Baby Hair Care

Baby Skin Care

Baby Food & Beverages

Baby Care Products Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Online

Specialty Store

Pharmacy & Drugstores

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Others

Baby Care Products Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

