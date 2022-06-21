Trina Solar has announced plans to expand production in northwestern China, while inverter manufacturer Sofar Solar is now moving forward with an initial public offering.Trina Solar has announced a plan to invest in a new industrial complex in Xining, the capital of China's northwest Qinghai province. The industrial park will host a facility producing 300,000 metric tons (MT) of silicon metal, as well as a 150,000 MT polysilicon facility and a 10 GW factory integrating the production of wafers, solar cells and modules. The project will be implemented in two phases and is expected to be finalized ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
TRINA SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de