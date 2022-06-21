ActivePure Medical Unveils Clinical Study Results at 2022 Premier Annual Breakthroughs Convention and Exhibition

The healthcare designed infection prevention company will also be honored for its recognition as one of Premier's Technology Breakthrough Program agreement recipients

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, an infection prevention company designed for healthcare facilities, will attend and exhibit at the 2022 Premier Annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition, Breakthroughs 22. The event brings together Premier healthcare professionals, Premier member hospitals and health systems, and contracted suppliers in technology, artificial intelligence and infection prevention. Breakthroughs 22 will be held June 21 to 23 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

"ActivePure Medical is excited to be a part of Breakthroughs 22 and continue celebrating our achievement with Premier's Technology Breakthroughs Program and the group purchasing agreement," said Dan Marsh, president of ActivePure Medical. "It will be great to connect with thousands of like-minded individuals in the industry and share how ActivePure Medical has been changing and simplifying air and surface disinfection in health facilities and hospitals."

ActivePure Medical was recently awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Facility Surface and Air Disinfection Technology through Premier, Inc., allowing members access to special of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the continuous air and surface disinfection technology. In addition, the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to purchase directly from the infection prevention company or increase their diversity allocation through minority-owned ActivePure Medical distributor American Medical Xchange (AMX).

"Working with ActivePure Medical and now Premier has opened the door to a large network of peers and decision-makers in healthcare interested in how they can improve the environment of care with ActivePure's continuous disinfection technology," said Alister Barrow, CEO of AMX. "The opportunity to attend Breakthroughs 22 will allow me to continue connecting with individuals dedicated to improving their facility."

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a high level of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), requiring additional sanitation and disinfection in the environment of care. ActivePure Medical provides a supplemental solution designed to address the gaps in our current cleaning and disinfection protocols by offering an active and continuous option. In addition, the technology takes away the demand for additional labor to operate and maintain the units, allowing staff to focus on other tasks during the healthcare worker shortage affecting the healthcare industry.

"We are looking forward to sharing outcome data from a number of different healthcare trials," notes Caitlin Stowe, MPH, CPH, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC, vice president of clinical affairs and medical liaison at ActivePure Medical.

The conference, sponsored by Premier a leading healthcare improvement company, invites over 4,400 Premier members from its extensive network of hospitals and healthcare facilities to learn about the latest innovations in healthcare. Keynote speakers at the event include trailblazers in the healthcare and mental health space, including 23-time Gold Olympic Medal Winner and the founder of The Michael Phelps Foundation, Michael Phelps, and other industry leaders in health and wellness.

ActivePure Medical will have a 10' x 10' booth (#749) in the exhibition hall, complete with a continuously running portable an ActivePure Medical Guardian and an ActivePure Surface and Air Guardian, and a Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) installed ActivePure Induct Guardian will be on display.

The 2022 Premier Annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition is exclusive to Premier members. To register for the event, visit the registration page.

For more information regarding its innovative infection prevention technology that helps improve indoor air quality and reduce HAIs, visit www.ActivePureMedical.com.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure engineers designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The ActivePure Medical units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory testing and challenging healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Caroline Morse, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Medical, LLC

Caroline@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 817-682-6523

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Medical, LLC

Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

SOURCE: ActivePure Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705952/ActivePure-Medical-Unveils-Clinical-Study-Results-at-2022-Premier-Annual-Breakthroughs-Convention-and-Exhibition