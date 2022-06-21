4x-785C PXI PXIe range increases performance, minimizes space and cost

Debuting at International Microwave Symposium (IMS), Booth 11006, Colorado Convention Center 19-24 June 2022, Denver, CO

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has augmented its 4x-785C range of SP4T SP6T microwave multiplexers with the addition of 67 GHz terminated SP4T SP6T modules to support the latest requirements of the 5G and semiconductor test sectors. The 40-785C (PXI) and 42-785C (PXIe) modules feature internal relay terminations that can improve signal integrity. Devices feature panel and remote mount options that enable users to locate the switches at the most convenient location for their application; remote mount options occupy a single chassis slot but can control up to three switches, saving space.

The 4x-785C family is based on industry-leading superior quality Radiall mechanical microwave switches. The addition of 67 GHz 50 internally terminated switches allows unused channels of a test system to be terminated in the characteristic impedance of the signal path, thus maximizing signal integrity.

Remote mount options connect each switch to the control module via a 1.5 M cable providing flexibility in switch positioning. This reduces the length of RF connections, thus maximizing performance and minimizing cabling costs. Chassis slot count is minimized as only 3-slots are required for a single configuration or 6-slots for dual panel mount switch or just a single slot for the remote mount versions.

Comments Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces: "To aid with test system health monitoring, the 4x-785C family is provided with a switch cycle counting feature. Determining the number of operations per channel can help manage the wear-out process by allowing alternate lower usage paths to be substituted for high-use channels."

Pickering also offers a range of high-quality interconnection cables to support RF applications, and their standard three-year warranty covers all modules.

Design, Deploy Sustain Your Automated Test System

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005930/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Otte

Pickering Interfaces

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376

www.pickeringtest.com



Or agency:

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com