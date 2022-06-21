Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for non-invasive ultrasound therapy, announces today the presentation ofechotherapy treatment results by Dr Stalnikiewicz at Swiss Vein Days 2022. The Lille-based expert achieved a 95% vein occlusion rate for all his patients since the end of his learning curve, thanks to the advanced non-invasive SONOVEIN technology.

One of the world's first echotherapy experts for varicose veins

For the first time, Dr Guillaume Stalnikiewicz, practising in Wambrechies (Lille) and president of NordPhlebo, presented his results to a scientific audience. Since the first patient in March 2020, the phlebologist has treated 35 GSV ('great saphenous vein'), 38 perforating veins, 5 LLG ('neo-saphenous veins'), 6 SSV ('small saphenous veins') et 5 ASV ('accessory saphenous vein'), i.e. a total of 85 patients and 89 veins. After a learning period, Dr Stalnikiewicz achieved a 95% occlusion rate for all veins. The ages of the patients treated range from 33 to 88 years old. These patients corresponded to SONOVEIN S use instructions.

A treatment with results equivalent to endovenous methods

At the Swiss Vein Days on June 9th and 10th 2022 in Bruderholz, Switzerland, Dr Stalnikiewicz expressed his satisfaction with the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment system: 'I am particularly pleased to be able to present these results, because they are very close to the ones I have achieved with existing endovenous methods. The significant advantage, for both patient and doctor, is that echotherapy is non-invasive and allowed us to treat cases impossible to treat with traditional thermal methods'.

Theraclion's general director David Caumartin welcomed the collaboration with the Lille-based doctor, one of the very first to be trained in echotherapy for varicose veins, and sees it as a strong signal for the development of the technology: 'The presentation of these results is an important confirmation of the effectiveness of our latest SONOVEIN HD robotic platform'.

About Theraclion

At Theraclion we believe that surgery, as we know it, is outdated. It converts optimistic patients into anxious individuals, brilliant doctors into exhausted system executors and stretches healthcare systems to the limit. We have disrupted this convention by creating extracorporeal treatment platforms. We replace surgery with a robotic treatment from outside the body using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). Our leading edge echotherapy platforms are currently CE marked in non-invasive treatment of varicose veins with SONOVEIN and of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with Echopulse.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, our employees live and breathe innovation by extensive clinical research and harness artificial intelligence. The market of varicose veins treatment alone requires around 5 million procedures annually. It is a dynamic market in which we change paradigms by making non-invasive echotherapy the new standard.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and our patient website www.echotherapy.com

