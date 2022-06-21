Initially launched on the Ethereum network, the token will have a wide array of use cases in Spielworks's blockchain gaming ecosystem

Spielworks (https://www.spielworks.com/), a leading blockchain startup specializing in gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, announces the upcoming public launch of its $WOMBAT token. The token will see a wide array of use cases within its larger blockchain gaming ecosystem, including a premium subscription, product and service purchases, and staking.

The play-to-earn blockchain gaming industry has exploded in popularity in recent years as the pandemic took a toll on people's earnings. Pushed into the spotlight by Axie Infinity, the play-to-earn giant, blockchain games are now making their first inroads into the mainstream gaming platforms such as Epic Game Store. Moving forward, some commentators already see them as the next paradigm for the entire gaming industry.

Spielworks offers gamers one of the fastest-growing Web3 gaming-first ecosystems, including its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat Wallet, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting 600,000 staked NFTs. With a total of 2.4 million signups, it features 65,000 daily users, with 250,000 users logging in every month. Its partnership network includes some 20 game publishers and studios, who had some 1.2 million NFTs minted for them in the ecosystem.

The $WOMBAT token will launch as another major ecosystem pillar, enabling gamers to purchase a variety of assets and services in the ecosystem, including NFTs, Wombat Prime subscriptions, and VIP status, which will grant users a multitude of perks, including cashbacks, early access to new games and features, and a wide array of exclusive content and cosmetics. The token will also have governance functions, enabling the holders to suggest and vote on blockchain integrations, partner promotions, and more.

The token will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, with a hard maximum supply of 10 billion. Players will be able to earn the token by completing missions and quests within the Wombat ecosystem, with 30 percent of the total supply earmarked for community rewards reserve.

"We are excited to be moving closer toward the token launch," says Adrian Krion, CEO of Spielworks. "The WOMBAT token launch will bring our ecosystem to a whole new level, giving the community more say on its development and growth and enabling a wide array of new products and services. It will move us evermore closer to our end goal of becoming the ultimate blockchain gaming platform, complete with a robust, sustainable, and bustling economy powered by its own token."

