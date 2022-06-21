Pepperi to Kick-Off its B2B eCommerce Partner Summit 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Pepperi, a leading omnichannel B2B eCommerce platform for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) wholesalers and distributors, announced its 2022 Global Partner Summit is to be held on June 28-30 in Ra'anana Israel.

This event will showcase how, by unifying B2B eCommerce, Sales Force Automation and Trade Promotions, FMCG wholesalers can sell bigger, smarter, faster and easily adapt to changing market dynamics.

The Pepperi Partner Summit brings together Pepperi's business partners, system integrators, technology experts and select customers from all over the world. The group will discuss how to best empower B2B wholesalers to take advantage of the unprecedented momentum in the FMCG space provided by new technologies, to shift B2B sales online and rapidly expand to new markets. Due to its market growth in FMCG, Pepperi is looking to expand its channel and invites interested technology partners and system integrators to check out its partner program.

"We are fortunate to witness how B2B eCommerce has changed the way our customers are selling and interacting with their B2B merchants. Our customers' merchants expect to have full access to relevant information and to be able to make purchases whenever and wherever convenient for them, whether through their mobile devices, desktop computers, sales rep visits, or over the phone. We are excited to meet face-to-face with our partners, who saw an average increase of 32% in sales last year," said Ofer Yourvexel, CEO of Pepperi.

The summit will kickstart with an opening keynote by Pepperi's CEO, followed by an array of inspiring customer and partner speakers, describing what they have achieved with Pepperi's B2B Commerce Platform. Cutting-edge technology trends, vertical industry insights, sales and marketing strategies, and networking opportunities are other key components of the summit.

The culmination of the partner event will be on June 30th, where all attendees are invited to a day trip at the world's largest natural spa, 700 feet below sea level - the Dead Sea.

For more information about becoming a Pepperi partner, go to: https://www.pepperi.com/partners/

About Pepperi

Pepperi serves over 1,000 medium and large brands & wholesale distributors in more than 65 countries. To empower them to respond quickly and easily to changing market conditions, the Pepperi Commerce platform connects siloed B2B sales channels using a purpose-built, Cloud-based and code-free configuration tool.

Pepperi's flexible platform uniquely combines B2B eCommerce and sales force automation in an integrated mobile and browser-based platform that runs natively on all devices and is a one-stop-shop for all their B2B sales needs.

