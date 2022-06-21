Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Zula Kropivnitski (CPA, CGA and ACCA) as its Chief Financial Officer, replacing Irina Plavutska, who provided notice of her retirement. Ms. Plavutska will remain as a consultant to the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Plavutska for her service.

Ms. Kropivnitski has over ten years of experience in financial reporting with public companies listed on the Canadian and US stock exchanges in the resource and technology sectors. Notable positions include CFO with Abraplata Resource Corp. from 2016 to 2019, and Financial Controller with Sacre-Coeur Minerals Ltd from 2008 to 2011. Ms. Kropivnitski received her Chartered Professional Accountant designation from the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia, Canada and later obtained her ACCA designation from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of UK.

About Nevada Vanadium

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer, holding a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada.

