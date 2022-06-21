New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - New York-based international investment bank Jahani and Associates announces its logistics initiatives in Southeast Asia. The announcement is part of its commitment to contributing to the capital market activity in the southeast Asia logistics technology market. Jahani and Associates believe that a globally competitive logistics industry supported by advanced technology will potentially improve the efficiency and capability of logistics firms across the region. The company is committed to providing the logistics sector with the necessary support in its technological advancement.

Southeast Asia is one of the best-performing emerging markets in the world. Some of the world's most prominent and busiest maritime trade routes are passing through the region. The sustainable development and future growth of the region as an international trade hub are very much dependent on the efficiency and transparency of the supply chains and the delivery process.

The region requires the deployment of advanced logistic technologies in its storage, supply, and delivery mechanism to remain globally competitive. Jahani and Associates make sure that they get logistical technology support at the right time.

In 2020, $2.8 trillion of global trade occurred in Southeast Asia. The region has increased the quantity of internal trade through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and strengthened external trade. J&A focuses on the overall development of the region and believes that the logistic industry is the gateway to that development.

"We are committed to the economic development, well-being, and preservation of Southeast Asia's culture, people, history, and prosperity. We are focusing on the logistics market in Southeast Asia. We believe that the continued development of the region's logistic technology will be a key factor in the market's future growth," said Joshua Jahani, Managing Director of Jahani and Associates.

Jahani and Associates (J&A) is a privately held investment bank headquartered in New York City. J&A has deep connections in the Middle East and North America. The firm provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory, private placement and commercialization, fund advisory, and global trade services to clients all over the world.

Media Contact:

Name: Joshua Jahani

Email: media@jahaniassociates.com

Website: www.jahaniandassociates.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128483