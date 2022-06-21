Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3/positive by Moody's and BBB/stable- by Fitch, "Eurofins"), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised €600m in its latest senior unsecured Euro-denominated public bond issuance (the "Bonds"). The Bonds have a 7-year maturity (due on 6 July 2029) and will bear an annual fixed rate coupon of 4%. The transaction was well received and was more than 2.3x over-subscribed.

As announced this morning, the use of proceeds of those bonds is to proactively manage the repurchase of Eurofins' €300m Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating rate bonds (ISIN: XS2051471105) issued 11 September 2019 with a first call date in August 2022 (the "2022 Hybrid Bonds") and its €300m Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating rate bonds (ISIN: XS1224953882) issued 29 April 2015 with a first call date in April 2023 (the "2023 Hybrid Bonds") that are currently under tender offers.

Comment from the CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin: "We are very pleased with the results of our latest public bond issuance, which demonstrates again the confidence from Eurofins' investors despite a difficult market environment."

The Bonds will be listed from their issue date (29 June 2022) on the regulated market of the Luxembourg stock exchange (ISIN XS2491664137). The Bonds are not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in (i) the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration nor (ii) in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With 58,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020 and 2021, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 40 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

