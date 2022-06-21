Facility Will Act as Company's European Headquarters With an Operating Sapphire Printer, Demo Center, Offices, and Other Facilities to Host Customers, Partners, and Prospects

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced the opening of its European Technology Center in Augsburg, Germany to manage the company's operations in Europe, host customers for trainings, and conduct meetings with customers and partners. Velo3D's European customer success, sales, and support teams will reside in the technology center, which will act as the hub for the company's efforts in the region and showcase an end-to-end additive manufacturing solution from the company.

The new Velo3D European Technical Center in Augsburg, Germany, will act as the company's regional headquarters with an operating Sapphire printer, demo center, offices, and other facilities to host customers, partners, and prospects. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Three years ago, we shipped our first Sapphire printer to our very first customer and since then, we've experienced tremendous growth across all of our key industries," said Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. "Our new Technology Center in Augsburg will support our efforts in growing our presence in Europe in a similar manner and will feature an additive manufacturing solution capable of printing our customers' most ambitious designs."

The new technology center is more than 110 square meters (1,200 square feet) in size, with a lab area featuring a Velo3D Sapphire printer, a showcase of parts that were printed using the company's technology, offices, and conference rooms for hosting customers and events. The facility will be located at the Augsburg Innovations Park in Augsburg, Germany. Its opening was commemorated in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Velo3D executives, European customers, local government leaders, and other engineers in attendance.

Augsburg was selected for its central location to key regions in Europe, its proximity to Munich, and Velo3D's existing presence in the region.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing-also known as additive manufacturing (AM)-has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system-all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

