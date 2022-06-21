Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, has granted 4,828,676 incentive stock options (the "Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.14 per share. 4,408,676 of the Options were granted to independent directors exercisable until June 20, 2032 and 420,000 to employees exercisable until June 20, 2027. The Options are subject to vesting provisions and are non-transferrable.

