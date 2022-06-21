Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
Tradegate
21.06.22
21:09 Uhr
2,435 Euro
+0,205
+9,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3552,48521.06.
2,4102,43021.06.
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 23:28
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinShares Group: CoinShares announces share buyback program

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, has resolved to repurchase shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 22 June 2022, up to and including 22 September 2022 for total maximum amount of SEK25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

CoinShares Logo

The Board of Director's resolution to implement the share buyback program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and is implemented for purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The share buyback program resolved by the Board of Directors is subject to the following terms:

  1. Acquisitions may only be effected on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  2. Acquisitions shall commence no earlier than 22 June 2022 and shall end no later than 22 September 2022.
  3. Acquisitions may only be effected at a price per share within the prevailing band of prices applying on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from time to time and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation and set out in the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022. The range of prices pertains to the range between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price disseminated by Nasdaq First North Growth Market from time to time.
  4. Acquisitions may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  5. Shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK25 million. The Company's holding of own shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company.
  6. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The total number of shares in CoinShares is at the date of this press release 68,213,821. At the time of this press release the Company holds no own shares.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor - Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 20:30 pm BST on 21 June 2022.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502126/CoinShares_Logo.jpg

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.