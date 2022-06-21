Coulee Bank Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate Move of Grand Avenue Branch

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Today, Coulee Bank's CEO Dirk Gasterland hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the move and reopening of their St. Paul location at 733 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105.

Expanding to 6,500 square feet, this relocation provided the necessary infrastructure for Coulee Bank to continue its growth. The new location is also equipped with a drive-thru, allowing for Coulee Bank to service customers more effectively.

"I was asked why we are opening a new branch in a time that most are closing them," said Coulee Bank CEO Dirk Gasterland during the ribbon cutting. "We opened this branch because this is where we are from. Of the 14 shareholders within the bank, seven of them reside or have previously resided in the city of St. Paul. This is home. We have fourth generation family members working in this organization, and it is our hope that we will continue that and pass the organization on generationally."

Grand opening celebrations will continue throughout the week with free events open to the public. On Thursday, June 23, individuals are invited to a shred event from 12pm-2pm at our St. Paul location. Shred Right will be on-site to shred documents for free.

On Friday, June 24, individuals are invited to come back and enjoy a cook out. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream from Grand Ole Creamery will be provided. The RAD Zoo (Reptile and Amphibian Zoo) will be on site, providing an interactive experience for kids of all ages. Both of these events are free and open to the public.

Those interested in attending either event can find more details on our website: https://www.couleebank.net/special-pages/grand-opening-(1)/

Pictured in the front row of the attached photo (left to right): Representative Kaohly Vang Her, Retired St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, Dirk Gasterland, St. Paul City Councilmember Jane Prince.

About Coulee Bank -

Since 1961, Coulee Bank has been providing financial products and services for business and personal banking customers alike. Built upon a foundation of great service and a strong devotion to the communities we serve in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Coulee Bank is a rock solid, locally-owned bank that is committed to providing leading-edge technology and online banking services. More information is available on the bank's website at www.CouleeBank.net

