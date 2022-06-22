Course guides students to both learn and adapt to modern copywriting and marketing

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - The Iconic Copy digital course by Tarla Makaeff, aka "The Copy Queen", is set for launch in the fall of 2022, teaching the fundamentals of copywriting.

The Iconic Copy course will teach creative female online business owners how to create modern, 'hip,' and feminine copywriting that connects and converts without the need to outsource expensive writing professionals. Makaeff will teach the fundamentals of copywriting and marketing ins-and-outs to help make their respective online businesses more successful and profitable. There will also be the opportunity to take part in private, one-on-one copywriting coaching to get first-hand advice from Makaeff.

Makaeff is a personal business and branding strategist but copywriter by trade first. She has over 13 years of copywriting experience and launched her entrepreneurial journey, going from a five figure salary as a marketing agency employee to a seven figure brand as a direct response freelancer. She is also the author of the book, The Essential Guide to Your First Month of Online Marketing, a step-by-step guide to marketing new or existing entrepreneurial endeavors.

"Copywriting is the foundation of every business and all marketing online," Makaeff said. "Without it, you can't convert your target audience into customers. People buy the positive change - the transformation - your product or service will offer them. And you need to know how to convey that with words that sell in your unique voice."

For more information about the forthcoming Iconic Copy course or to join the waitlist, please visit www.tarlamakaeff.com.

About Tarla Makaeff

Tarla Makaeff, The Copy Queen and Founder of the Iconic Copy Course is bringing her vast experience as a 7-figure copywriter to help others learn how to craft their strategy and messaging for ultimate growth. Leveraging her decade-plus of agency and freelance copywriting experience, Makaeff is helping hundreds of creative, heart-centered female entrepreneurs start their purpose-filled businesses online and grow their brands with copy that converts. To learn more, visit tarlamakaeff.com.

