Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Plan to Bring mRNA Innovation to the United Kingdom

Manufacturing facility would provide access to domestically manufactured vaccines against respiratory viruses

Moderna would expand its presence in the UK through investments in R&D activities and capabilities

Collaboration would support the UK with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Moderna, Inc . (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced an agreement in principle with the United Kingdom government to establish an mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the UK. This state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility is expected to provide access to rapid pandemic response capabilities and Moderna's respiratory virus vaccine candidates. Additionally, Moderna plans to expand its presence in the UK through investments in research and development (R&D) activities.

"We are excited to be able to continue our collaboration with the UK government and Vaccine Taskforce with this new mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the UK. The UK has established a world-class life sciences and research community," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are committed to global public health, and as we continue to expand internationally, we are pleased to bring local mRNA manufacturing to the UK. We look forward to establishing our R&D activities and capabilities in the country."

Moderna is committed to working with governments, health care professionals, and other key stakeholders to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and future pathogens. Moderna expects its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce mRNA vaccines, including vaccines against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and potential other vaccines, with the collaboration of the United Kingdom government.

The facility is intended to also be activated on an urgent basis to support the UK with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities and will support the UK in its global efforts as part of its "100 Days Mission" to reduce the impact of future pandemics.

The Company plans to expand its presence in the UK through investments in R&D to complement its substantial global R&D activities. Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) on a Phase 3 study investigating Moderna's bivalent Omicron-containing booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214) in the UK.

Separately, the UK government purchased 60 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which may include authorized booster vaccine candidates for delivery in 2022 and 2023.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the Company's collaboration with the United Kingdom government to develop mRNA manufacturing facilities in the UK; the finalization of the agreement with the government of the UK; the types of medicines to be manufactured at the facility and pandemic response capabilities; plans to establish research and development capabilities in the UK; and contracts for future sales of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to the UK government. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

