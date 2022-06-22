Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Bridges Consultancy, a firm that provides guidance, coaching, and assessments designed to boost the organizational performance of companies, is announcing a unique neuroscience-based consulting strategy. Bridges Consultancy's innovative approach provides a deeper insight into company efficiency as one of the only consultancy firms currently embracing neuropsychology in their work.

The pandemic has instigated a worldwide shift towards remote working, which has placed additional strains on company organization, leadership, and team-working. Studies have shown that building relationships remotely is significantly more challenging than in person. This is partly due to online work platforms that limit the capacity to observe the body language of co-workers. Data compiled by Microsoft also highlights the fact that remote working severely impacts organizational connection, which generally falls under consultancy firms' remit.

However, senior consultants at Bridges Consultancy highlight that this is being overlooked by traditional coaching models, most of which do not factor neuropsychological research into their company guidance. By contrast, Bridges Consultancy incorporates methodology such as psychometric testing to provide comprehensive assessments of company performance.

This not only gives firms a detailed picture of the data and assessment results but also provides an insight into the unconscious underpinnings of people's behavior. Once the Bridges Consultancy team has determined this, they can use it to better inform their advice on effectively enhancing leadership, management, and the team's overall efficiency. In the remote workplace, this is more crucial than ever, particularly given the negative psychological impact that environmental monotony can induce.

The Minnesota-based firm combines its neuroscientific approach with extensive interviews of company personnel, which allows the consultants to gain an in-depth perception of the team's strengths and core development areas. This can be applied when companies need to shift their culture or bolster the quality of their team-building, for instance.

As a team of eight women dealing with predominantly male-based clientele, Bridges Consultancy is no stranger to standing out from the corporate crowd. Its integration of neuroscience into its business consultancy is the latest example.

Sarah Bridges, the CEO of Bridges Consultancy, emphasizes, "Having a neuropsychological insight into a particular leader or team's behavior gives companies a huge advantage when examining their performance. They often compare it to giving them an x-ray vision of what motivates their employees and executives. Few other firms like ours are bringing this into the equation. Still, our results have repeatedly demonstrated the value that this understanding adds."

Media contact:

Name: Sarah Bridges

Email: sarah@sarahbridges.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128506