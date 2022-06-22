Educational sessions at WorldCC will provide insights into contract lifecycle management (CLM) as a crucial business strategy

SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), has lined up a series of sessions and workshops on CLM during the WorldCC Europe Summit 2022 on June 22-23 at County Hall in London. As a sponsor of the event, SirionLabs will also have an interactive booth onsite throughout the two-day conference.

TheWorld Commerce Contracting Association's first in-person event of the year, WorldCC Europe Summit 2022 is packed with keynote sessions, workshops and exhibitions, bringing together world-class speakers and experts in commercial and contract management, procurement and legal. The summit's theme, "Delivering Strategic Value in an Uncertain World," promises to tackle the top challenges facing the contracting community today.

Join SirionLabs at the WorldCC Europe Summit to network with industry leaders and learn how to leverage modern CLM to give your business the strategic edge for the future. SirionLabs' award-winning AI-powered CLM technology helps businesses take control of their end-to-end contracting processes and bring enterprise teams together for improved efficiency, enhanced transparency, and accelerated growth.

SirionLabs has planned three engaging sessions, in addition to a gala dinner:

Battle of the Tech: June 23 9:05 a.m. 10:05 a.m. BST

CLM vendors including SirionLabs battle it out and present their technological innovation in front of a renowned panel of judges and experts.

Interactive workshop: June 22 9:30 a.m. 10:40 a.m. BST

A hands-on, immersive session on contracting technology provides loads of insights and best practices to create contracting magic right away. Conducted by Andrew Mellors, Director of Presales at SirionLabs and Piers Bishop, Regional Vice President-UKIN Sales at SirionLabs, along with Sally Guyer, CEO of WorldCC.

Customer Case Study: June 23 10:05 a.m. 10:35 a.m. BST

This discussion will dive into how Rolls-Royce accelerated achieving enterprise-wide process efficiencies and greater return on investment (ROI) with SirionOne CLM technology. Presented by Piers Bishop, Regional Vice President-UKIN Sales atSirionLabs, and Julia Dorner, Team Leader SAAC, Global Contract Management at Rolls-Royce

Gala Dinner: June 22 6:45 p.m. 10 p.m. BST (Sold Out)

The renowned gala dinner offers an opportunity to network while indulging in great food for (contracting) thought.

In addition, SirionLabs' booth (Booth #4) will be open throughout the event, with experts on site to provide contract management expertise and short demos of the SirionOne CLM solution.

For more information on SirionLabs' CLM technology, please visit: https://www.sirionlabs.com/sirion-one/.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world's leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs' easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 200 of the world's most successful organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

