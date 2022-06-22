The Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia: GOOD FOR YOU, GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT - NEW CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES UNIQUE AUSTRALIAN PRODUCE

WARWICK, Australia, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia (KIAA) is calling all chefs, epicureans, food artisans, and the health industry, to embrace one of the tastiest, healthiest and most sustainable red meats in the world with the launch of a new EU social media campaign.

The peak body for the commercial kangaroo industry says the campaign - the first in its history - showcases a distinct, premium quality meat that is naturally lean, high in iron, and importantly, sourced sustainably and responsibly.

KIAA President Ray Borda said people want fresh, unique flavours that push creative boundaries, but they also want healthy options without sacrificing the food they love.

"This uniquely Australian produce has an excellent flavour, similar to lean beef, but wonderfully rich. And as a result of wild grazing, it's free from antibiotics, added growth hormones and added chemicals."

The commercial industry employs more than 3,000 people across Australia, predominantly from rural and remote areas, and supports local farmers. Commercial harvesting of kangaroos is widely considered by the scientific community, government, animal welfare experts, indigenous groups, and the agricultural industry as a responsible way to manage kangaroo numbers while boosting the economy.

Mr Borda continued: "We have high profile ecologists and scientists calling for the Australian kangaroo industry to be expanded because our production system is more attuned to Australia's fragile arid rangelands than European based agriculture."

"It's estimated that kangaroo meat has one-third the carbon footprint of beef, making it a sustainable choice - it's good for you and good for the environment."

Australia has a national commercial code of practice for the humane treatment of kangaroos based on the latest scientific research into kangaroo behaviour and ecology. The industry must meet the code's high animal welfare standards set by animal welfare experts including The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Australian Veterinary Association (AVA), state governments and regulators, the kangaroo industry and farmers.

