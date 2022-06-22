Anzeige
WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
München
22.06.22
08:08 Uhr
41,120 Euro
-0,320
-0,77 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
LUNDIN ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
LUNDIN ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,69039,79009:18
39,72039,78009:18
CITYCON
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITYCON OYJ6,630-3,91 %
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC0,3680,00 %
ENAPTER AG18,8000,00 %
GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD0,038-1,32 %
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD0,129-3,15 %
JILIN JIUTAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORP LTD0,2860,00 %
LUNDIN ENERGY AB41,120-0,77 %
MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA2,160-3,27 %
SOLUTIANCE AG0,5500,00 %
SUMMER INFANT INC11,3000,00 %
ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG25,500+1,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.