Nasdaq Expands its ESG offering with OMX Copenhagen 25 and OMX Helsinki 25 ESG Responsible Indexes

Helsinki/Copenhagen, June 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the
launch of ESG Responsible Indexes for its Danish (Nasdaq Copenhagen:
OMXC25ESGTM) and Finnish markets (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25ESGTM) which are based
on the benchmark indexes OMX Copenhagen 25 (OMXC25) and OMX Helsinki
25 (OMXH25) and consist of the 25 most traded securities listed on
Nasdaq Copenhagen and Helsinki, respectively. The OMX Copenhagen 25 and OMX
Helsinki 25 ESG Responsible Indexes are designed to track the performance of a
selection of the most traded securities whose issuers meet specific ESG
criteria. 

The index follows a systematic rules-based screening process driven by data
provided by Sustainalytics. To be eligible for inclusion in the index,
securities must not violate the principles of the United Nations Global Compact
and may not be involved beyond a certain degree in adult entertainment,
alcoholic beverages, recreational cannabis, controversial weapons, gambling,
military contracting, oil & gas, oil sands, small arms, thermal coal or tobacco
products. The degree of involvement is based on revenue thresholds which have
been individually decided for each business area. 

"Nasdaq is intensely focused on ensuring our clients are able to navigate in
the future of sustainable business. Since indexes that integrate environmental,
social, and governance (ESG) metrics are becoming more mainstream, we are
pleased to introduce the ESG versions of our leading share indexes on our
Danish and Finnish markets. Many of the large cap listed companies on our
Nordic markets rank on top in the global sustainability surveys, and the
OMXC25ESG and OMXH25ESG will add the ESG visibility for these shares that they
deserve", says Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, President of Nasdaq Copenhagen. 

"ESG versions of our liquid benchmark indexes are a great addition to those
investors looking to invest in a more sustainable way. Since the launch of OMX
Stockholm 30 ESG index in 2018, it has grown into one of the most traded ESG
indexes in Europe. With its success, we are interested in continuously growing
our suite of ESG-related products and services to meet our customers
expectations," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. 

As of the most recent semi-annual rebalances, the following differences
compared to the OMXC25 and OMXH25 will be in effect for the ESG versions of the
indexes: 

OMXC25ESG:
Removed: Carlsberg, Royal Unibrew
Added: ChemoMetec, H. LUNDBECK A/S A and H. LUNDBECK A/S B

OMXH25ESG:
Removed: Fortum, Neste
Added: Metsä Board, Tokmanni Group



Nasdaq's ESG suite now includes both options and futures contracts based on the
OMX Stockholm 30 ESG index, as well as the ESG version of the OMX Stockholm
Benchmark Index which was introduced in November 2021. Read more about the
different ways Nasdaq is catalyzing progress towards a more sustainable
tomorrow here. 

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offerings span geographies and asset
classes and include a diverse array of index families such as the Dividend and
Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes
BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We
continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a
wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and
performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design
solutions to financial organizations worldwide. For more information about
Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.nasdaq.com/ 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include but are not limited to factors detailed
in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release
any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 







Media Relations Contacts:                   
Helle Mayor, +45 33770430, helle.mayor@nasdaq.com       
Maarit Bystedt, +358 (0)9 6166 7274, maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
