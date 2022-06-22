Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

US7493971052 6HL R1 RCM Inc.

