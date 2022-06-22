Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US7493971052 6HL R1 RCM Inc.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US7493971052 6HL R1 RCM Inc.
R1 RCM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de