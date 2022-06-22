- (PLX AI) - Resurs Bank is being issued a remark and must pay an administrative fine of SEK 50 million after Finansinspektionen investigated its credit assessments.
- • The investigation covered granted loans that consumers applied for during the period June-September 2019
- • The credit amounts ranged between SEK 80,000 and SEK 400,000
- • The investigation shows that Resurs Bank has been deficient in its credit assessments
- • The bank used incomplete information about consumers' debt, completely disregarded some key information for consumers, and did not perform adequate controls of the income information submitted by the consumer
