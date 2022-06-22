DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 June 2022 it purchased a total of 281,864 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 156,864 EUR0.994 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.854 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.969 GBP0.832 GBP0.842147 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.979267

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 701,658,404 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1045 0.976 XDUB 08:11:14 00059577769TRLO0 4560 0.980 XDUB 08:33:24 00059578672TRLO0 5132 0.985 XDUB 08:56:00 00059579822TRLO0 2979 0.986 XDUB 09:00:05 00059580067TRLO0 4976 0.987 XDUB 09:16:32 00059580930TRLO0 5051 0.987 XDUB 09:16:32 00059580932TRLO0 5091 0.987 XDUB 09:16:33 00059580933TRLO0 4650 0.993 XDUB 10:16:06 00059582856TRLO0 4836 0.993 XDUB 10:17:11 00059582893TRLO0 2000 0.994 XDUB 10:17:11 00059582894TRLO0 2419 0.994 XDUB 10:17:11 00059582895TRLO0 2200 0.985 XDUB 10:53:15 00059584149TRLO0 2422 0.985 XDUB 10:53:15 00059584150TRLO0 2713 0.983 XDUB 11:01:16 00059584347TRLO0 39 0.983 XDUB 11:09:54 00059584606TRLO0 1658 0.983 XDUB 11:11:30 00059584689TRLO0 2411 0.980 XDUB 11:52:29 00059586080TRLO0 1433 0.980 XDUB 11:52:29 00059586081TRLO0 1367 0.980 XDUB 11:52:29 00059586082TRLO0 2000 0.981 XDUB 11:52:29 00059586083TRLO0 2656 0.976 XDUB 12:58:06 00059588987TRLO0 2055 0.976 XDUB 12:58:06 00059588988TRLO0 4211 0.976 XDUB 13:41:16 00059590766TRLO0 2883 0.974 XDUB 13:54:46 00059591404TRLO0 1456 0.974 XDUB 13:54:46 00059591405TRLO0 3606 0.973 XDUB 14:22:08 00059592728TRLO0 680 0.973 XDUB 14:22:08 00059592729TRLO0 167 0.972 XDUB 14:26:33 00059593147TRLO0 1578 0.973 XDUB 14:28:53 00059593250TRLO0 3156 0.973 XDUB 14:32:50 00059593592TRLO0 211 0.973 XDUB 14:37:37 00059594043TRLO0 2673 0.973 XDUB 14:37:37 00059594044TRLO0 1865 0.973 XDUB 14:37:37 00059594045TRLO0 5009 0.970 XDUB 14:43:41 00059594600TRLO0 406 0.969 XDUB 15:04:44 00059596321TRLO0 2018 0.972 XDUB 15:17:36 00059597677TRLO0 1902 0.974 XDUB 15:28:06 00059598529TRLO0 2200 0.974 XDUB 15:28:06 00059598530TRLO0 70 0.974 XDUB 15:28:06 00059598531TRLO0 118 0.974 XDUB 15:28:06 00059598532TRLO0 4684 0.974 XDUB 15:28:06 00059598533TRLO0 814 0.972 XDUB 15:36:24 00059599244TRLO0 5028 0.972 XDUB 15:36:24 00059599245TRLO0 236 0.972 XDUB 15:50:05 00059600255TRLO0 625 0.973 XDUB 15:50:14 00059600272TRLO0 2994 0.973 XDUB 15:56:17 00059600703TRLO0 1294 0.973 XDUB 15:56:17 00059600704TRLO0 2000 0.973 XDUB 15:57:13 00059600795TRLO0 4961 0.973 XDUB 16:00:24 00059601115TRLO0 4462 0.970 XDUB 16:09:42 00059601847TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 650 83.70 XLON 08:11:05 00059577763TRLO0 2705 84.30 XLON 08:17:15 00059578003TRLO0 2699 84.20 XLON 08:19:06 00059578087TRLO0 2616 84.60 XLON 08:44:45 00059579146TRLO0 2971 84.60 XLON 08:47:15 00059579294TRLO0 3500 84.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059581109TRLO0 1490 84.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059581110TRLO0 1000 84.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059581111TRLO0 2732 84.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059581112TRLO0 614 84.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059581113TRLO0 2923 84.90 XLON 09:20:41 00059581114TRLO0 2968 85.40 XLON 10:17:04 00059582882TRLO0 7042 85.40 XLON 10:17:04 00059582883TRLO0 3031 85.40 XLON 10:17:04 00059582884TRLO0 400 85.20 XLON 10:17:11 00059582889TRLO0 4719 85.20 XLON 10:17:11 00059582890TRLO0 2034 85.20 XLON 10:17:11 00059582891TRLO0 1797 85.20 XLON 10:17:11 00059582892TRLO0 588 85.00 XLON 10:17:16 00059582898TRLO0 3029 85.00 XLON 10:17:16 00059582899TRLO0 1426 85.00 XLON 10:19:42 00059582945TRLO0 1595 85.00 XLON 10:19:42 00059582946TRLO0 2993 84.70 XLON 11:06:42 00059584491TRLO0 2246 84.50 XLON 11:11:30 00059584687TRLO0 394 84.50 XLON 11:11:30 00059584688TRLO0 2789 84.40 XLON 11:36:21 00059585543TRLO0 2500 84.30 XLON 11:37:01 00059585621TRLO0 2820 84.30 XLON 11:46:58 00059585874TRLO0 55 84.30 XLON 12:14:36 00059586874TRLO0 3074 84.30 XLON 12:38:36 00059587917TRLO0 10 84.20 XLON 12:52:06 00059588618TRLO0 3174 84.20 XLON 12:52:06 00059588619TRLO0 2657 83.90 XLON 13:01:28 00059589155TRLO0 815 83.80 XLON 13:11:45 00059589469TRLO0 1423 83.80 XLON 14:16:08 00059592424TRLO0 1571 83.80 XLON 14:16:08 00059592425TRLO0 3165 83.80 XLON 14:16:08 00059592426TRLO0 2767 83.80 XLON 14:16:08 00059592427TRLO0 3177 83.80 XLON 14:16:08 00059592428TRLO0 2500 83.80 XLON 14:16:08 00059592429TRLO0 2500 83.80 XLON 14:27:08 00059593169TRLO0 404 83.80 XLON 14:27:08 00059593170TRLO0 1889 83.80 XLON 14:27:08 00059593171TRLO0 3655 83.80 XLON 14:27:08 00059593172TRLO0 849 83.80 XLON 14:34:25 00059593715TRLO0 284 83.80 XLON 14:34:25 00059593716TRLO0 3204 83.60 XLON 14:38:57 00059594199TRLO0 2500 83.70 XLON 14:38:57 00059594200TRLO0 2500 83.40 XLON 14:43:42 00059594601TRLO0 1778 83.20 XLON 15:01:15 00059596038TRLO0 2197 83.40 XLON 15:05:45 00059596441TRLO0 14 83.40 XLON 15:05:45 00059596442TRLO0 3080 83.50 XLON 15:11:38 00059597016TRLO0 655 83.60 XLON 15:18:35 00059597768TRLO0 4087 83.80 XLON 15:23:25 00059598182TRLO0 2916 83.90 XLON 15:27:53 00059598515TRLO0 3186 83.90 XLON 15:27:53 00059598516TRLO0 3372 83.80 XLON 15:28:06 00059598528TRLO0 1303 83.80 XLON 15:47:06 00059600014TRLO0 1355 83.80 XLON 15:47:06 00059600015TRLO0 1000 83.80 XLON 15:50:06 00059600258TRLO0 63 83.80 XLON 15:50:06 00059600259TRLO0 937 83.80 XLON 15:50:06 00059600260TRLO0 1118 83.80 XLON 15:50:06 00059600261TRLO0 10 83.80 XLON 15:53:28 00059600486TRLO0 3070 83.80 XLON 15:53:28 00059600487TRLO0 2056 83.80 XLON 15:56:03 00059600666TRLO0 478 83.80 XLON 15:56:03 00059600667TRLO0 2500 83.70 XLON 15:59:55 00059601055TRLO0 1307 83.60 XLON 16:06:55 00059601660TRLO0 1875 83.70 XLON 16:06:55 00059601661TRLO0 586 83.70 XLON 16:06:55 00059601662TRLO0 3929 83.60 XLON 16:06:55 00059601663TRLO0 2793 83.30 XLON 16:20:05 00059602724TRLO0 131 83.30 XLON 16:22:22 00059602974TRLO0 2624 83.30 XLON 16:22:22 00059602975TRLO0

