Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
22.06.22
08:03 Uhr
0,950 Euro
-0,023
-2,36 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
22.06.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 June 2022 it purchased a total of 281,864 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     156,864 
                            EUR0.994 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.854 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.969     GBP0.832 
 
                                    GBP0.842147 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.979267

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 701,658,404 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1045       0.976         XDUB      08:11:14      00059577769TRLO0 
4560       0.980         XDUB      08:33:24      00059578672TRLO0 
5132       0.985         XDUB      08:56:00      00059579822TRLO0 
2979       0.986         XDUB      09:00:05      00059580067TRLO0 
4976       0.987         XDUB      09:16:32      00059580930TRLO0 
5051       0.987         XDUB      09:16:32      00059580932TRLO0 
5091       0.987         XDUB      09:16:33      00059580933TRLO0 
4650       0.993         XDUB      10:16:06      00059582856TRLO0 
4836       0.993         XDUB      10:17:11      00059582893TRLO0 
2000       0.994         XDUB      10:17:11      00059582894TRLO0 
2419       0.994         XDUB      10:17:11      00059582895TRLO0 
2200       0.985         XDUB      10:53:15      00059584149TRLO0 
2422       0.985         XDUB      10:53:15      00059584150TRLO0 
2713       0.983         XDUB      11:01:16      00059584347TRLO0 
39        0.983         XDUB      11:09:54      00059584606TRLO0 
1658       0.983         XDUB      11:11:30      00059584689TRLO0 
2411       0.980         XDUB      11:52:29      00059586080TRLO0 
1433       0.980         XDUB      11:52:29      00059586081TRLO0 
1367       0.980         XDUB      11:52:29      00059586082TRLO0 
2000       0.981         XDUB      11:52:29      00059586083TRLO0 
2656       0.976         XDUB      12:58:06      00059588987TRLO0 
2055       0.976         XDUB      12:58:06      00059588988TRLO0 
4211       0.976         XDUB      13:41:16      00059590766TRLO0 
2883       0.974         XDUB      13:54:46      00059591404TRLO0 
1456       0.974         XDUB      13:54:46      00059591405TRLO0 
3606       0.973         XDUB      14:22:08      00059592728TRLO0 
680       0.973         XDUB      14:22:08      00059592729TRLO0 
167       0.972         XDUB      14:26:33      00059593147TRLO0 
1578       0.973         XDUB      14:28:53      00059593250TRLO0 
3156       0.973         XDUB      14:32:50      00059593592TRLO0 
211       0.973         XDUB      14:37:37      00059594043TRLO0 
2673       0.973         XDUB      14:37:37      00059594044TRLO0 
1865       0.973         XDUB      14:37:37      00059594045TRLO0 
5009       0.970         XDUB      14:43:41      00059594600TRLO0 
406       0.969         XDUB      15:04:44      00059596321TRLO0 
2018       0.972         XDUB      15:17:36      00059597677TRLO0 
1902       0.974         XDUB      15:28:06      00059598529TRLO0 
2200       0.974         XDUB      15:28:06      00059598530TRLO0 
70        0.974         XDUB      15:28:06      00059598531TRLO0 
118       0.974         XDUB      15:28:06      00059598532TRLO0 
4684       0.974         XDUB      15:28:06      00059598533TRLO0 
814       0.972         XDUB      15:36:24      00059599244TRLO0 
5028       0.972         XDUB      15:36:24      00059599245TRLO0 
236       0.972         XDUB      15:50:05      00059600255TRLO0 
625       0.973         XDUB      15:50:14      00059600272TRLO0 
2994       0.973         XDUB      15:56:17      00059600703TRLO0 
1294       0.973         XDUB      15:56:17      00059600704TRLO0 
2000       0.973         XDUB      15:57:13      00059600795TRLO0 
4961       0.973         XDUB      16:00:24      00059601115TRLO0 
4462       0.970         XDUB      16:09:42      00059601847TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
650       83.70         XLON      08:11:05      00059577763TRLO0 
2705       84.30         XLON      08:17:15      00059578003TRLO0 
2699       84.20         XLON      08:19:06      00059578087TRLO0 
2616       84.60         XLON      08:44:45      00059579146TRLO0 
2971       84.60         XLON      08:47:15      00059579294TRLO0 
3500       84.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059581109TRLO0 
1490       84.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059581110TRLO0 
1000       84.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059581111TRLO0 
2732       84.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059581112TRLO0 
614       84.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059581113TRLO0 
2923       84.90         XLON      09:20:41      00059581114TRLO0 
2968       85.40         XLON      10:17:04      00059582882TRLO0 
7042       85.40         XLON      10:17:04      00059582883TRLO0 
3031       85.40         XLON      10:17:04      00059582884TRLO0 
400       85.20         XLON      10:17:11      00059582889TRLO0 
4719       85.20         XLON      10:17:11      00059582890TRLO0 
2034       85.20         XLON      10:17:11      00059582891TRLO0 
1797       85.20         XLON      10:17:11      00059582892TRLO0 
588       85.00         XLON      10:17:16      00059582898TRLO0 
3029       85.00         XLON      10:17:16      00059582899TRLO0 
1426       85.00         XLON      10:19:42      00059582945TRLO0 
1595       85.00         XLON      10:19:42      00059582946TRLO0 
2993       84.70         XLON      11:06:42      00059584491TRLO0 
2246       84.50         XLON      11:11:30      00059584687TRLO0 
394       84.50         XLON      11:11:30      00059584688TRLO0 
2789       84.40         XLON      11:36:21      00059585543TRLO0 
2500       84.30         XLON      11:37:01      00059585621TRLO0 
2820       84.30         XLON      11:46:58      00059585874TRLO0 
55        84.30         XLON      12:14:36      00059586874TRLO0 
3074       84.30         XLON      12:38:36      00059587917TRLO0 
10        84.20         XLON      12:52:06      00059588618TRLO0 
3174       84.20         XLON      12:52:06      00059588619TRLO0 
2657       83.90         XLON      13:01:28      00059589155TRLO0 
815       83.80         XLON      13:11:45      00059589469TRLO0 
1423       83.80         XLON      14:16:08      00059592424TRLO0 
1571       83.80         XLON      14:16:08      00059592425TRLO0 
3165       83.80         XLON      14:16:08      00059592426TRLO0 
2767       83.80         XLON      14:16:08      00059592427TRLO0 
3177       83.80         XLON      14:16:08      00059592428TRLO0 
2500       83.80         XLON      14:16:08      00059592429TRLO0 
2500       83.80         XLON      14:27:08      00059593169TRLO0 
404       83.80         XLON      14:27:08      00059593170TRLO0 
1889       83.80         XLON      14:27:08      00059593171TRLO0 
3655       83.80         XLON      14:27:08      00059593172TRLO0 
849       83.80         XLON      14:34:25      00059593715TRLO0 
284       83.80         XLON      14:34:25      00059593716TRLO0 
3204       83.60         XLON      14:38:57      00059594199TRLO0 
2500       83.70         XLON      14:38:57      00059594200TRLO0 
2500       83.40         XLON      14:43:42      00059594601TRLO0 
1778       83.20         XLON      15:01:15      00059596038TRLO0 
2197       83.40         XLON      15:05:45      00059596441TRLO0 
14        83.40         XLON      15:05:45      00059596442TRLO0 
3080       83.50         XLON      15:11:38      00059597016TRLO0 
655       83.60         XLON      15:18:35      00059597768TRLO0 
4087       83.80         XLON      15:23:25      00059598182TRLO0 
2916       83.90         XLON      15:27:53      00059598515TRLO0 
3186       83.90         XLON      15:27:53      00059598516TRLO0 
3372       83.80         XLON      15:28:06      00059598528TRLO0 
1303       83.80         XLON      15:47:06      00059600014TRLO0 
1355       83.80         XLON      15:47:06      00059600015TRLO0 
1000       83.80         XLON      15:50:06      00059600258TRLO0 
63        83.80         XLON      15:50:06      00059600259TRLO0 
937       83.80         XLON      15:50:06      00059600260TRLO0 
1118       83.80         XLON      15:50:06      00059600261TRLO0 
10        83.80         XLON      15:53:28      00059600486TRLO0 
3070       83.80         XLON      15:53:28      00059600487TRLO0 
2056       83.80         XLON      15:56:03      00059600666TRLO0 
478       83.80         XLON      15:56:03      00059600667TRLO0 
2500       83.70         XLON      15:59:55      00059601055TRLO0 
1307       83.60         XLON      16:06:55      00059601660TRLO0 
1875       83.70         XLON      16:06:55      00059601661TRLO0 
586       83.70         XLON      16:06:55      00059601662TRLO0 
3929       83.60         XLON      16:06:55      00059601663TRLO0 
2793       83.30         XLON      16:20:05      00059602724TRLO0 
131       83.30         XLON      16:22:22      00059602974TRLO0 
2624       83.30         XLON      16:22:22      00059602975TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  169803 
EQS News ID:  1380721 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
