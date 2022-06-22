Congenica, a digital health company that enables precision medicine through its world-leading diagnostic decision support platform for genomic data, today announces the appointment of Robert Denison as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will also join the Board of the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005984/en/

Congenica appoints Robert Denison as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Rob has a strong history of growing businesses ranging from start-ups through to high growth multi-billion-dollar organisations. He joined Congenica as Chief Information Officer (CIO) in Sept 2019 and since then has led the transformation of Congenica's core technology into a robust cloud-based diagnostic data analysis and interpretation platform incorporating advanced AI and automation. He also played a pivotal role in Congenica's Series C fundraise for $50M. As CEO, Rob will be leading Congenica on its journey towards democratizing precision medicine at scale and delivering patient-led data processing and analytics.

Robert Denison said of his appointment: "I am delighted to accept the role of CEO at Congenica, at what is a very exciting time for the business. Congenica is a global leader in genomics data analysis, working with the leading national genome programs and clinical laboratories across the world. With an excellent team in place, and supported by a global network of partners, we are well positioned to deliver on our mission of enabling access to precision medicine for all".

Dr Andy Richards CBE, Chairman, Congenica, said: "Rob is a highly accomplished leader who has demonstrated a deep commitment to Congenica. Under his leadership as CIO, he has positioned Congenica at the forefront of genomics data analysis. The Board are delighted that he has agreed to join as CEO and oversee Congenica's continued growth and look forward to working with him as a director and member of the Board".

Ends

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica's world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is expanding its platform into new indications such as somatic cancer, next generation non- invasive pre-natal diagnosis and wellness, helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005984/en/

Contacts:

Contact details for editorial enquiries:

Becky Lamont, Marketing Communications Manager at Congenica

Email: becky.lamont@congenica.com