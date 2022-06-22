The Nigerian state of Lagos and the World Bank have announced plans for 1 GW of rooftop PV by 2030.The Nigerian state of Lagos will aim to install 600 MW of commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar as part of a bid to reach 1 GW of solar capacity this decade. State minister for energy and mineral resources, Olalere Odusote, has revealed how the regional authority and the World Bank foresee the breakdown of the 1 GW ambition. Citing a need to invest between $350 million and $700 million in 500 MW of rooftop solar by mid 2027, Odusote said 200 MW of the 1 GW total would be in the form of residential ...

